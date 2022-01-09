James Corden Was Fed Up With How He Looked. Here's How He Changed It

James Corden is most well-known for his quick wit, and of course, for being the king of Carpool Karaoke ... and who doesn't like singing in cars with famous people? But with fame comes seeing your name in the headlines plenty of times. Corden seems to be candid with fans, and he's opened up about several topics, from weight loss to his COVID-19 diagnosis, which is something fans appreciate.

In early January, the star took to Instagram to share that he still came down with COVID-19, which has spiked over the holiday season despite being jabbed. "I just tested positive for COVID-19. I'm fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this, I am very fortunate to say I feel completely fine," he wrote. "The show will be off air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone," he wrote on the upload. The star disabled comments on the post, seemingly to try to avoid any vaccine debate or comments from fans.

In an interview with Prince Harry last year, the star got candid about another topic of health — his weight. "I've just sort of never been able to stick to anything like that," he confessed in early 2021. "I've spent a long time accepting that this is my body, and that's it. But I really am sick and tired of just doing the same thing every year." So, what did Corden do to change his unhappiness with his weight? Turns out, he found a fix that he called "game-changing."