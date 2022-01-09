James Corden Was Fed Up With How He Looked. Here's How He Changed It
James Corden is most well-known for his quick wit, and of course, for being the king of Carpool Karaoke ... and who doesn't like singing in cars with famous people? But with fame comes seeing your name in the headlines plenty of times. Corden seems to be candid with fans, and he's opened up about several topics, from weight loss to his COVID-19 diagnosis, which is something fans appreciate.
In early January, the star took to Instagram to share that he still came down with COVID-19, which has spiked over the holiday season despite being jabbed. "I just tested positive for COVID-19. I'm fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this, I am very fortunate to say I feel completely fine," he wrote. "The show will be off air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone," he wrote on the upload. The star disabled comments on the post, seemingly to try to avoid any vaccine debate or comments from fans.
In an interview with Prince Harry last year, the star got candid about another topic of health — his weight. "I've just sort of never been able to stick to anything like that," he confessed in early 2021. "I've spent a long time accepting that this is my body, and that's it. But I really am sick and tired of just doing the same thing every year." So, what did Corden do to change his unhappiness with his weight? Turns out, he found a fix that he called "game-changing."
Weight Watchers has been life-changing for James Corden
James Corden is feeling better than ever! The television personality sat down for an interview with Daily Mail to talk about his journey with weight loss, which is an issue that he says he's struggled with for a good portion of his life. Corden, a spokesperson for Weight Watchers, raved about the company and its plan, which is different from many other diets since it doesn't require you to cut out certain foods. Instead, you can eat what you love in moderation.
"Let me tell you, WW really works. I am down 28 pounds since the start [in January 2021], and for the first time, the weight I've lost hasn't come back," he told the outlet. "It's game-changing, and I feel incredible. And it's so liberating to know I can still enjoy the foods I love most and never deprive myself." Corden also added that his new eating habits aren't just a temporary thing that he is doing, but rather "a new way of life."
The late-night host also opened up to CBS about his weight-loss journey and how it's been a little challenging for him because there seems to be a kind of stigma that men don't diet. "There's something in society that says if you're a man, then you don't care what you look like," he said. "I felt like I'd never really seen a man talk about it, so why not I talk about it?" We applaud him for sharing his story!