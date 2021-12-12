Is James Corden Facing Big Trouble?

James Corden is celebrating 1,000 episodes of his CBS hit "The Late Late Show" and he's bringing out all the celebs to commemorate the milestone.

Corden took the reins in March 2015 and the late-night program has since become the birthplace of Apple Music's "Carpool Karaoke." The British host first launched it as a segment on his show, where he welcomed special guests like Mila Kunis, Anne Hathaway, Stevie Wonder, and more. Joining Corden to celebrate his 1,000-episode milestone was none other than his first "Carpool Karaoke" guest, Mariah Carey.

"These are very difficult jobs to leave, because you work with incredible people and you do something that's really amazing every day," Corden said to Variety about his time thus far on the late-night talk show. "I never used to understand before I started this, how people could do these [talk show hosting] jobs for 15, 20, 25 years. But I see it now."

Despite the milestone, Corden's fate as host of "The Late Late Show" is up in the air, with the actor's contract set to end in less than one year. "I never really saw this job as a final destination," Corden said, when asked if he plans to re-sign. "I saw it as a stop on a journey. So I honestly don't know the answer to that." Unfortunately for Corden, rumor has it the talk show host may not get to make that final decision for himself, with one of his production companies set to dissolve.