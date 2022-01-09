Bob Saget's Thoughts On Betty White's Death Are Even More Heartbreaking Now
Comedian Bob Saget and screen legend Betty White died within days of each other, delivering a doubly devastating blow to the world of laughter and entertainment. White died from natural causes at age 99 the morning of December 31 in her home, per TMZ. White was just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, an accomplishment she had gushed about on Instagram in December 2021. "My 100th birthday... I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me!," White captioned a photo of the December 28, 2021 People issue, in which she shared some lessons learned over her many, well-lived years.
Just over a week later, on January 9, Saget died at 65 years old in a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida. According to a tweet from the Orange County Florida Sheriff's Department, Saget was "unresponsive" upon sheriff deputies' arrival to the scene, where Saget was declared dead immediately. "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the department added. Saget's cause of death remains unknown as of this writing.
Heartbreakingly, Saget had paid a wholehearted tribute to White on Instagram upon the news of her death. Why was the funnyman's remembrance particularly bittersweet in hindsight?
Bob Saget loved Betty White's perspective on the afterlife
In a heartfelt Instagram tribute to Betty White upon her New Year's Eve death, Bob Saget recalled that "The Golden Girls" screen icon was "exactly who you wanted her to be...Razor sharp wit, smart, kind, hilarious, sincere, and so full of love." Given that celebrities like Kathy Griffin tweeted when Saget died on January 9 that, "You couldn't find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget," the comedian might as well have been describing himself.
In his lengthy, yet witty celebration of White's life, Saget offered a fond anecdote about a ride the two once shared on a private jet. "Both of us sipping Bloody Mary's. We had been laughing for hours— I looked into her eyes and faux romantically said, 'How 'bout it, Betty, you and me in the bathroom? Mile High Club?' She answered me before I had a chance to finish the invite— 'Of course, Bob, you go in there first and I'll meet you as soon as I finish my drink.' And then of course she went right to sipping from her straw," Saget recalled.
Saget waxed most heartwarmingly about White and her late husband Allen Ludden in his post, reflecting that, "If things work out by Betty's design— in the afterlife, they are reunited. I don't know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this."