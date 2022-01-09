Bob Saget's Thoughts On Betty White's Death Are Even More Heartbreaking Now

Comedian Bob Saget and screen legend Betty White died within days of each other, delivering a doubly devastating blow to the world of laughter and entertainment. White died from natural causes at age 99 the morning of December 31 in her home, per TMZ. White was just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, an accomplishment she had gushed about on Instagram in December 2021. "My 100th birthday... I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me!," White captioned a photo of the December 28, 2021 People issue, in which she shared some lessons learned over her many, well-lived years.

Just over a week later, on January 9, Saget died at 65 years old in a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida. According to a tweet from the Orange County Florida Sheriff's Department, Saget was "unresponsive" upon sheriff deputies' arrival to the scene, where Saget was declared dead immediately. "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the department added. Saget's cause of death remains unknown as of this writing.

Heartbreakingly, Saget had paid a wholehearted tribute to White on Instagram upon the news of her death. Why was the funnyman's remembrance particularly bittersweet in hindsight?