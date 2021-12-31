Betty White's Heartbreaking Last Photo On Instagram

Beloved screen queen Betty White's death on December 31 was shocking to many, even those closest to her. As TMZ reported, White was apparently not ill, although it did also report that White rarely left her house since 2020's pandemic quarantine began. As her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas shared with People upon her death, "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much." Witjas added a silver lining for the world, sharing, "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

Best known for her iconic role as Rose Nylund on TV's "The Golden Girls," White was quickly remembered by fellow celebs on social media. Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, "What an exceptional life. I'm grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us," while fellow TV acting legend Henry Winkler wrote, "Thank you for yur [sic] humor , your warmth and your activism."

The unexpected timing of White's death has also cast a saddening pall over her own social media. Why were White's last words on Instagram particularly heartbreaking?