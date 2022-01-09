The Hysterical Way Will Smith Just Embarrassed Himself In Front Of The Miami Dolphins

Poor Will Smith can't catch a break. The past few years have not been so kind to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star, now 53. In 2020, the actor was left publicly embarrassed and humiliated after wife Jada Pinkett Smith went public with her "entanglement" with singer August Alsina. On "Red Table Talk," Jada revealed that she "got into an entanglement with August" while temporarily separated from Big Willie (via Billboard). "I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken," she noted. "In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can't find happiness outside of yourself."

As a result, Will's pain was enshrined in the form of an internet meme. The picture, which quickly circulated the internet, sees a visibly distraught and teary-eyed Will in pain upon hearing about the entanglement. In an interview with GQ, Will confirmed that "​​our marriage wasn't working" and that "we could no longer pretend." He continued, "We were both miserable and clearly something had to change." Therefore, the couple opted for an open marriage.

Will also acknowledged that he is now in his "f***-it 50s" — and while his latest public embarrassment isn't as dire as his marriage troubles, the actor certainly seems to be embracing his self-proclaimed moniker to the fullest.