The Hysterical Way Will Smith Just Embarrassed Himself In Front Of The Miami Dolphins
Poor Will Smith can't catch a break. The past few years have not been so kind to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star, now 53. In 2020, the actor was left publicly embarrassed and humiliated after wife Jada Pinkett Smith went public with her "entanglement" with singer August Alsina. On "Red Table Talk," Jada revealed that she "got into an entanglement with August" while temporarily separated from Big Willie (via Billboard). "I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken," she noted. "In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can't find happiness outside of yourself."
As a result, Will's pain was enshrined in the form of an internet meme. The picture, which quickly circulated the internet, sees a visibly distraught and teary-eyed Will in pain upon hearing about the entanglement. In an interview with GQ, Will confirmed that "our marriage wasn't working" and that "we could no longer pretend." He continued, "We were both miserable and clearly something had to change." Therefore, the couple opted for an open marriage.
Will also acknowledged that he is now in his "f***-it 50s" — and while his latest public embarrassment isn't as dire as his marriage troubles, the actor certainly seems to be embracing his self-proclaimed moniker to the fullest.
Will Smith rips a huge fart during a training session with the Miami Dolphins
Will Smith doesn't get enough credit for his imposing stature — perhaps it's because his personality and comedy are already so abundant. Regardless of such, the actor decided to take his "swole goals" to the next level in training with the Miami Dolphins. However, sharing a video on Instagram, his warmup routine didn't go exactly as planned.
In the video, Smith is seen rolling out his right arm, while the caption states, "They said to relax ALL my muscles." Maybe he took that too seriously because, in the process of doing such, Smith unleashed a gargantuan wind that left the room bursting with laughter. A visibly and audibly embarrassed Smith laughed it off and apologized with a resounding, "Excuse me." The video's caption notes that, "training with the Miami Dolphins was going great... until that morning coffee snuck up on me."
Over the course of the pandemic, Smith has undergone a drastic body transformation. In May 2021, Smith shared a picture on Instagram showing off a slight weight gain, saying, "I'm gonna be real wit yall – I'm in the worst shape of my life." In the following months, Smith would go on to hit the gym and get back into incredible shape, as evidenced by his "#bestshapeofmylife" posts on Instagram.