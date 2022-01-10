How Did Bob Saget Really Feel About Being On The Masked Singer?
On January 9, the devastating news of comedian and actor Bob Saget's death left the public shocked. As previously reported by the BBC, he died at age 65 after being found unresponsive by staff in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," his family revealed in a statement. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."
Saget was admired by many and was honored by several public figures after the announcement of his death. "Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family," Whoopi Goldberg tweeted. Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen described Saget as "the most loving, compassionate and generous man" while expressing how "deeply saddened" they are by the news in a statement obtained by ABC News.
Saget was known for starring in television sitcoms including "Full House," "Fuller House" and "How I Met Your Mother." Most recently, in 2020, he appeared on Fox's "The Masked Singer" as Squiggly Monster. His time on the show was cut short and he was eliminated second after being voted out by viewers. But, how did he feel about his short-lived appearance in the competition?
Bob Saget wanted to stay on the show longer
After his unmasking on "The Masked Singer," Bob Saget spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his time on the show as Squiggly Monster. "I don't accept Squiggly being rejected. I want the Zoom audience of Masked Singer to revote because this is unfair. It's a fraud," he joked. "Actually, I wish our democratic system had been as amazing as the dignity that Masked Singer has, how strong and careful they are about everything."
Saget's appearance on "The Masked Singer" may have been shorter than expected, but it was still a "fun experience" for him. "I didn't want to get my head taken off that early though," he mentioned. As for choosing to be Squiggly Monster, Saget insisted there was no better costume for him. "They showed a couple other different renderings to me, and there was just no question, because I looked at it and I laughed out loud," he explained. "That's usually the key. It's a joyous-looking thing. It's something that a kid would want to pick up, with all the eyes that look like those little three-eyed guys in Toy Story," he added.
Saget continued: "The only thing I wanted [to change] was I wanted the eyes to twirl. I wanted all the little pupils to be able to move around." After being booted off during the second week, the "Raising Dad" actor admitted he wanted to come back.