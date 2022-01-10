How Did Bob Saget Really Feel About Being On The Masked Singer?

On January 9, the devastating news of comedian and actor Bob Saget's death left the public shocked. As previously reported by the BBC, he died at age 65 after being found unresponsive by staff in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," his family revealed in a statement. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

Saget was admired by many and was honored by several public figures after the announcement of his death. "Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family," Whoopi Goldberg tweeted. Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen described Saget as "the most loving, compassionate and generous man" while expressing how "deeply saddened" they are by the news in a statement obtained by ABC News.

Saget was known for starring in television sitcoms including "Full House," "Fuller House" and "How I Met Your Mother." Most recently, in 2020, he appeared on Fox's "The Masked Singer" as Squiggly Monster. His time on the show was cut short and he was eliminated second after being voted out by viewers. But, how did he feel about his short-lived appearance in the competition?