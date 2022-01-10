Tamra Judge Makes Her Thoughts On Vicki Gunvalson And Steve Lodge Clear
Vicki Gunvalson's journey to find love has been a bumpy one. Fans of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" have been following the "OG of the O.C." on her hunt to find someone to "fill her love tank," as she once said on an episode of the reality show. Since the Coto Insurance founder made a splash on TV screens in 2006, fans have watched the business owner go through a divorce from her husband of 17 years, a turbulent relationship with Brooks Ayers, which involved a cancer scam, and an engagement to retired police officer Steve Lodge.
Unfortunately, after a two-year engagement, Vicki and Steve called it quits. "They had not been getting along for a long time," a source told Us Weekly of the "Reality with Vicki" podcast host and the former candidate for California Governor, adding, "He seemed disinterested in her for a very long time." In an exchange on Instagram with a fan, Vicki accused Steve of cheating on her. On Christmas Day 2021, just three months following their breakup, Steve announced his engagement to third-grade teacher Janis Carlson. As for Vicki's response, "I really don't want to give him any more publicity," she shared with Page Six. "He's a fame wh***."
Now, her longtime friend and co-star Tamra Judge gave her own opinion on Steve's engagement — and weighed in on how Vicki's doing following the news.
Tamra Judge says Vicki Gunvalson is 'having a hard time' with ex Steve Lodge's engagement
Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson's friend and co-star on "Real Housewives of Orange County" for 10 years, just gave an update on her podcast "Two T's in a Pod" on how her friend is doing. "[Vicki's] really sad about it, she's having a hard time," the Vena CBD founder told her co-host Teddi Mellencamp (via Page Six). "She just can't understand. She doesn't want to be single," Tamra said. "She's coming up on her 60th birthday and all she can talk about is, 'I don't want to be single! I am 60, I want to be in a relationship!'"
The CUT Fitness owner divulged details about what led to their breakup. "[Steve] was there full time, and [Vicki] has a job. She's got an office, she owns a business, so she couldn't be there all the time," Tamra continued. "Then there started being this distance. They started fighting, and then he blocked her on Instagram. It started to become very high school-ish." Of course, Tamra also revealed her own thoughts on the situation, claiming her friend "dodged a bullet" by not marrying Steve, noting the fact that "he's been engaged seven times."
On January 4, Vicki told E! News how she felt about Steve's whirlwind engagement. "Only a narcissist would move out of my home in September and be engaged in December. At this point I can only thank God for tearing me away from the lies, the mind games, manipulations, being used, and I am finally set free to heal."