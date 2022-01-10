Tamra Judge Makes Her Thoughts On Vicki Gunvalson And Steve Lodge Clear

Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson's friend and co-star on "Real Housewives of Orange County" for 10 years, just gave an update on her podcast "Two T's in a Pod" on how her friend is doing. "[Vicki's] really sad about it, she's having a hard time," the Vena CBD founder told her co-host Teddi Mellencamp (via Page Six). "She just can't understand. She doesn't want to be single," Tamra said. "She's coming up on her 60th birthday and all she can talk about is, 'I don't want to be single! I am 60, I want to be in a relationship!'"

The CUT Fitness owner divulged details about what led to their breakup. "[Steve] was there full time, and [Vicki] has a job. She's got an office, she owns a business, so she couldn't be there all the time," Tamra continued. "Then there started being this distance. They started fighting, and then he blocked her on Instagram. It started to become very high school-ish." Of course, Tamra also revealed her own thoughts on the situation, claiming her friend "dodged a bullet" by not marrying Steve, noting the fact that "he's been engaged seven times."

On January 4, Vicki told E! News how she felt about Steve's whirlwind engagement. "Only a narcissist would move out of my home in September and be engaged in December. At this point I can only thank God for tearing me away from the lies, the mind games, manipulations, being used, and I am finally set free to heal."