Lourdes Leon Has A Powerful Message For Britney Spears
Britney Spears' relationship with her pop idol Madonna has always been close. After all, the two did share a kiss on stage during the 2003 MTV Music Awards. That, and Madonna has always been supportive of Britney and her music career along with her lengthy legal battle to get her father Jamie Spears' removed as her conservator. Right before Britney's court victory, in which she finally gained back control of her life choices again, Madonna posted a message of support for the "Toxic" singer on Instagram Stories. "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries," the pop star wrote, via People. "This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"
With that said, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is also a huge fan of Britney and someone who has her back during times of need, too.
Lourdes Leon is totally on Team Britney
According to Daily Mail, Lourdes Leon has nothing but love for Britney Spears. She took to Instagram to post a photo of her holding a throwback pic of her and Spears at the 2003 MTV Music Awards accompanied by the word "solidarity" and Spears' Instagram handle. Judging by Spears' outfit, the photo was likely taken the same night Spears and Madonna shared the on-stage kiss seen around the world. Leon was also dressed for the occasion in a matching "Like a Virgin" get-up similar to what Spears had on.
This all comes after Madonna herself admitted that she has been checking up on Spears ever since she regained control of her life after her 13-year conservatorship. Back in September 2021, Madonna told Entertainment Tonight that she checked in with the pop star to see how she was personally doing. Madonna told the site that she was "just checking in on her, and congratulating her on her marriage. Or her pending marriage," while adding, "I love her." If that weren't enough, Madonna also had praise for Spears' professional career. "She's way more talented than I was, [or] am," Madonna said. "I'm really proud of her." Clearly, everyone in the Ciccone household is Team Britney.