Chrishell Stause Reveals The Big Thing She's Trying To Change About Herself
Chrishell Stause skyrocketed to fame when "Selling Sunset" Season 1 premiered nearly three years ago on Netflix. The luxury real-estate agent was married to actor Justin Hartley at the time the show premiered, and fans watched her go through a very public and tumultuous divorce during Season 3. The soap opera actor was tapped to appear on Season 29 "Dancing With the Stars." She may have been eliminated in week 8, but she met beau Keo Motsepe, who she dated for three months. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the "DWTS" pro was "caught in a web of lies," which led to their breakup.
The "All My Children" star was single for a few months before going public with her "Selling Sunset" co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim on Instagram at the end of July 2021 during a trip to Italy with some other cast members. While the couple didn't appear to be dating during Season 4 of "Selling Sunset," the teaser for Season 5 revealed that much of the focus for next season would be on Chrishell and Jason's relationship. However, just five months after going public, Chrishell shared on her Instagram that she and Jason had called it quits.
It's been a whirlwind three years for Chrishell since she burst onto the Hollywood scene. So, how does she feel about her role on the Netflix show and its success?
Chrishell Stause knows fans get 'annoyed' by her on-screen personality
Chrishell Stause has gone through a lot of relationship ups and downs over the last three years since fans met her during Season 1 of "Selling Sunset." Despite her growing Instagram following (she has 3 million followers) and revamped acting career (she recently reprised her role on "Days of Our Lives"), Chrishell is able to look at herself on the reality show and laugh about her flaws.
The Kentucky native tweeted, "When people watch #sellingsunset & get annoyed by my personality. Honestly, same.I think years of auditioning clicks a weird part of my brain when speaking to camera to be 'ON' and I am working on it. Lol. But girl just relax. By the time we're cancelled I'll get it." A few fans came to her defense, with one user tweeting, "I've never been annoyed by you." Chrishell replied to the fan, "Can I switch brains with you please?" Fellow TV personality Holly Hagan tweeted, "You're the sweetest! We love a high energy bubbly queen! Don't dim your light for them," and Chrishell replied, "Aww ily so sweet-thank you beauty!"
While there is no set premiere date for Season 5 of "Selling Sunset," both Chrishell and her co-star Mary Fitzgerald have said it's "coming soon," per Cosmopolitan U.K.