Chrishell Stause Reveals The Big Thing She's Trying To Change About Herself

Chrishell Stause skyrocketed to fame when "Selling Sunset" Season 1 premiered nearly three years ago on Netflix. The luxury real-estate agent was married to actor Justin Hartley at the time the show premiered, and fans watched her go through a very public and tumultuous divorce during Season 3. The soap opera actor was tapped to appear on Season 29 "Dancing With the Stars." She may have been eliminated in week 8, but she met beau Keo Motsepe, who she dated for three months. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the "DWTS" pro was "caught in a web of lies," which led to their breakup.

The "All My Children" star was single for a few months before going public with her "Selling Sunset" co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim on Instagram at the end of July 2021 during a trip to Italy with some other cast members. While the couple didn't appear to be dating during Season 4 of "Selling Sunset," the teaser for Season 5 revealed that much of the focus for next season would be on Chrishell and Jason's relationship. However, just five months after going public, Chrishell shared on her Instagram that she and Jason had called it quits.

It's been a whirlwind three years for Chrishell since she burst onto the Hollywood scene. So, how does she feel about her role on the Netflix show and its success?