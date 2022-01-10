The Truth About Bob Saget's Oscar

Fans were heartbroken to learn that Bob Saget died on January 9 after his body was discovered in an Orlando hotel, per TMZ. Although he was best-known as the affable patriarch Danny Tanner on "Full House" and the host of "America's Funniest Videos," Saget enjoyed an eclectic career. In addition to his ultra-successful career as an actor and comedian, Saget also sat in the director's chair on multiple occasions. "I've always loved directing. I've directed a bunch of long-form things over the years," he told Culturated, while hinting at a number of projects he had in the works.

After watching the hit documentary "March of the Penguins," Saget was inspired to create his own version of the movie, but with a raunchy angle. That led to the creation of his film "Farce of the Penguins," which was released in 2007. Similar to his work on "AFV," the comedian parodied "March of the Penguins" with farcical voiceover while he watched it, which was the impetus for his own R-rated version. "All I wanted to do was take the soundtrack off 'March of the Penguins' and revoice it. Basically, I just wanted to take off Morgan Freeman," Saget told The Chicago Maroon in 2007.

Many were surprised to learn the dad from "Full House" had created a raunchy comedy. "I'm a very sick man," Saget jokingly admitted to The Seattle Times in 2007. Directing was a passion of Saget's that ultimately led to cult status — and even prestigious awards.