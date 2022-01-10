AOC Gets Some Bad News About COVID-19
After nearly two years, we've all come to know that there's rarely any good news that comes with COVID-19. At the moment, the entire United States is going through yet another huge spike in cases thanks to the Omicron variant, and some places, like New York City, are getting especially hard hit. If there is anything we can call a silver lining, it's that data shows that if you have been vaccinated and boosted, you're highly unlikely to be hospitalized or to die of the illness, according to ABC News. Like many other New Yorkers at the moment, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got some bad COVID-19 news as it hit home in a very real way on January 9.
The New York Representative, AOC to her friends, announced the results of her own COVID-19 test on her official Twitter account, in a short statement that was light on details, but still encouraged everyone to get all of their vaccinations.
AOC posted her COVID-19 results
In the official Twitter statement, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing some symptoms. The statement added that she was recovering at home and had received her booster shot in the fall of 2021 and, "encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance."
Ocasio-Cortez is hardly alone. Other politicians, including Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren, have also recently contracted breakthrough infections, according to People. And according to NYC.gov, the city is currently at an over 30 percent positivity rate for COVID-19. However, thanks to the protections offered by the COVID-19 vaccines, many of these cases have turned out to be mild. The latest data shared by the New York state government shows that vaccinated people with COVID-19 have up to 95% less risk of being hospitalized than those who are unvaccinated. Still, AOC was criticized by some conservatives, who noted that she had been seen outdoors without a mask in Florida recently.
Here's hoping she makes a speedy recovery!