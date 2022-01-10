Everything We Know About Josh Duhamel's Engagement To Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel is one of Hollywood's top leading men, and if you haven't watched "Win a Date With Tad Hamilton," then you are really missing out. The actor has enjoyed a few highly publicized romances in his day, but none more famous than with Black Eyed Peas singer, Fergie. According to E! Online, the pair was first rumored to be dating back in 2004, the year they met on the set of his TV drama, "Las Vegas." They got engaged a few years later, in 2007, and wed on January 10, 2009. In August 2013, the couple welcomed their first and only child together, son Axel Jack.

But, like many relationships in Hollywood, theirs came crashing down in 2017. "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," they announced in a statement (via People). "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family." They finalized the divorce in 2019, per Page Six.

In 2018, Duhamel told Dax Shepard that he wanted a family. ​​"It's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just f*** anything," he told Shepard. "That's not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with."

Luckily, it looks like he found the one!