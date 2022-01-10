Inside The Birthday Tradition Kate Middleton Missed Out On This Year

Kate Middleton celebrated her 40th birthday in style. The future Queen consort amped up the glamor this year in the annual photographs released on her birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a trio of photos on their Instagram account and sparked a frenzy among their fans. Each snap seemed to convey a different side to Kate's personality. In the first pic, the Duchess of Cambridge looked regal as she formally posed in profile. The following portrait — the only one in color — showed Kate wearing a glamorous off-the-shoulder dress. The final image showed Kate in a soft close-up where she beamed at the camera.

Photographer Paolo Roversi told Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera that he wanted to incorporate movement into the portraits. Therefore, he encouraged Kate to dance. He said (via Hello!), "In the end, I wanted to take pictures in motion, so with that wonderful wide skirt I made her dance in front of my lens, an accelerated waltz mixed with a pinch of rock and roll." He also revealed, "The focal point of Kate's face is her gaze and smile." People reported that Prince William and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — chose one of the shots released to mark her birthday. Apparently, her family picked the close-up snap where she seemed very relaxed.

Daily Mail also shared that Kate had a low-key birthday celebration at Anmer Hall, marking the second year she missed out on this royal tradition.