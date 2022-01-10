The Queen May Soon Get Even More Involved With Prince Andrew's Legal Woes
Since 2019, Prince Andrew has been mired in controversy following his disastrous BBC "Newsnight" interview. Aptly titled "Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal," the Duke of York fell under scrutiny for defending his late friend and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. In fact, Andrew noted that he did not regret his friendship with the financier and mentioned, per the BBC, "The people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn, either by him or because of him, were actually very useful."
Andrew ultimately stepped down from his royal duties — stating that his "association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work," according to The New York Times. He would then become entangled in a civil case filed by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was also sexually assaulted by the Duke of York.
Though Andrew has repeatedly denied Giuffre's claims (infamously noting that he lost his ability to sweat), it looks like his mother Queen Elizabeth might have to get her hands a bit dirtier amidst Andrew's legal woes.
Queen Elizabeth could be on the hook for millions
In October, The Telegraph reported that Queen Elizabeth is funding Prince Andrew's legal battle against Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault case. With the Duke of York stepping away from royal duties amidst public scrutiny, the embattled Andrew has found himself in a bit of a financial hole. As a result, his mother has been funding his legal troubles to the tune of millions.
Now, the outlet notes the queen will possibly be asked to pay Giuffre off shall her civil case against Andrew be settled. It is understood that Elizabeth may have to shell out nearly $6.8 million to finance the settlement as The Telegraph (via Insider) notes. Giuffre, however, may not want to settle as it would not "advance the message" of holding abusers accountable. Interestingly enough, Andrew — who already finds himself nearly $9.9 million in debt over his Verbier property, per iNews — has resorted to selling his near $23 million Swiss ski chalet, though he has now found a buyer.
On top of his Verbier debt, Andrew's legal and PR fees have now exceeded $3 million, according to The New York Post. Moreover, the duke and his legal team have been fighting ardently to have Giuffre's case thrown out — though the decision is currently hanging in limbo.
