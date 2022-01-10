The Queen May Soon Get Even More Involved With Prince Andrew's Legal Woes

Since 2019, Prince Andrew has been mired in controversy following his disastrous BBC "Newsnight" interview. Aptly titled "Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal," the Duke of York fell under scrutiny for defending his late friend and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. In fact, Andrew noted that he did not regret his friendship with the financier and mentioned, per the BBC, "The people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn, either by him or because of him, were actually very useful."

Andrew ultimately stepped down from his royal duties — stating that his "association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work," according to The New York Times. He would then become entangled in a civil case filed by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was also sexually assaulted by the Duke of York.

Though Andrew has repeatedly denied Giuffre's claims (infamously noting that he lost his ability to sweat), it looks like his mother Queen Elizabeth might have to get her hands a bit dirtier amidst Andrew's legal woes.