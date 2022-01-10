The Tragic Reason Bob Saget Said He Had 'A Fascination With Death'

Bob Saget's easy-going personality, family-man television persona, and raunchy standup comic vibe all present a balanced look at the star. Saget's heartbreaking death at the age of 65 has brought much attention to his legacy, the people who loved him throughout his career, and the reflection of the many tragedies that filled his life.

Saget, in any genre of performance, has a comedic ease about him. His tender role as the patriarch on "Full House" is often riddled in funny moments and conversations with his daughters, per USA Today. His standup featured more adult-friendly content, and after so many years laughing with audiences, he was still doing what he loved leading up to his death.

Saget was on a comedy tour, per TMZ, with dates filling out the next few months in Florida, when he was discovered at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. His personal experience with tragedy informed his take on making people laugh, and it will surely carry through to the next generation of those who admired him.