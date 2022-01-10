Meghan McCain Makes Her Thoughts On Clay Aiken's Congressional Run Clear

"American Idol" alum Clay Aiken is running for Congress... again. The singer and activist announced via Twitter video that he will be running as a Democrat in the 2022 election for North Carolina's 2nd District. "Can you believe it's been almost 20 years since I first got to share my voice with you?" Aiken began in the caption for his big announcement. The celeb was referencing his Season 2 stint on "American Idol," in which he came in second place. "That's a long time. A LOT has changed! We need powerful voices more than ever, so I'm running for Congress. And my voice is even stronger now!" If the singer were to win the 2022 election, he would become the "first openly LGBTQ person elected to Congress in the South," per AP News.

Aiken previously ran for Congress back in 2014, but lost to Republican Rep. Renee Ellmers. "If the loudest and most hateful voices think they are going to speak for us, just tell them I'm warming up the old vocal chords," Aiken said in his announcement video (via CNN).

As Aiken banks on America's vote a third time, old pal Meghan McCain is already voicing her opinion on his congressional run and making her decision early.