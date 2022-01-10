Meghan McCain Makes Her Thoughts On Clay Aiken's Congressional Run Clear
"American Idol" alum Clay Aiken is running for Congress... again. The singer and activist announced via Twitter video that he will be running as a Democrat in the 2022 election for North Carolina's 2nd District. "Can you believe it's been almost 20 years since I first got to share my voice with you?" Aiken began in the caption for his big announcement. The celeb was referencing his Season 2 stint on "American Idol," in which he came in second place. "That's a long time. A LOT has changed! We need powerful voices more than ever, so I'm running for Congress. And my voice is even stronger now!" If the singer were to win the 2022 election, he would become the "first openly LGBTQ person elected to Congress in the South," per AP News.
Aiken previously ran for Congress back in 2014, but lost to Republican Rep. Renee Ellmers. "If the loudest and most hateful voices think they are going to speak for us, just tell them I'm warming up the old vocal chords," Aiken said in his announcement video (via CNN).
As Aiken banks on America's vote a third time, old pal Meghan McCain is already voicing her opinion on his congressional run and making her decision early.
Meghan McCain supports Clay Aiken's congressional run
Clay Aiken seemingly has one guaranteed vote in the 2022 Congressional election... if only she were from North Carolina.
Republican political commentator and former "The View" co-host Megan McCain took to Twitter to respond to Aiken's big announcement, writing, "Congratulations on your campaign launch @clayaiken! We love you!" McCain previously had her pal's back just before leaving "The View," calling out comedian Kathy Griffin for 'bullying' Aiken throughout his career. The celeb alleged Griffin made "very very very cruel and homophobic jokes" about the "American Idol" alum "before he was out of the closet," according to Page Six. McCain continued, claiming she was shocked Aiken didn't "end up becoming an opioid addict given the degree of bullying that happened to him when he was still struggling to come out of the closet."
While McCain and Aiken's politics are on opposite sides of the political spectrum, supporting her Democrat friend wouldn't be a first for McCain. The commentator made it clear during the 2020 presidential election where her vote was heading, telling Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live," "There's one man who has made pain in my life a living hell and another man who has literally shepherded me through the grief process." President Joe Biden was an old friend of McCain's late father Sen. John McCain and consoled Meghan on "The View" when the senator was battling cancer.