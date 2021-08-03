The Truth About Clay Aiken And Kathy Griffin's Relationship

As a comic, Kathy Griffin has made many friends and a lot of enemies along the way. Griffin's comedy routines are centered on celebrities and her encounters with them, and the self-proclaimed "D-lister" isn't one to hold anything back when it comes to how she feels about people. Do you remember the photo of her holding (then) President Donald Trump's head in one hand? Following the widespread backlash, she issued an apology to the media for her actions.

"I sincerely apologize ... I'm a comic, I cross the line. I move the line; then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing; I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it. ... I beg for your forgiveness," she said in May 2017 in a since-deleted tweet (via NPR). However, a few months after her initial apology, Griffin changed her tune, retracting her statement during an interview with Australian TV news outlet "Sunrise." "I am no longer sorry. The whole outrage was B.S.," she shared, stating that the entire thing was "blown out of proportion." She also said she lost everything, and she even had friends like Debra Messing speaking out against her. Griffin later revealed that all of the backlash caused her to become dependent on pills and have suicidal thoughts, which she never acted on.

While her feud with Trump was one of the most publicized, Meghan McCain made light of Griffin's relationship with Clay Aiken. So what went on?