Sadie Robertson Complains About Her 'Disgusting' Start To 2022

Fans first came to know Sadie Robertson Huff on her family's famous reality show, "Duck Dynasty." At the time, Sadie was just a young girl, and fans have watched her grow up before their very eyes. There's no doubt that 2021 was an excellent year for Sadie because it marked the same year that she and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Honey James Huff.

The star shared the news on Instagram, much to the delight of her audience. "We saw a million little miracles yesterday – the best one being this girl right here... Honey," she wrote in May 2021. "The pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness." Sadie also shared a carousel of photos to introduce her daughter to the world. Since Honey's birth, Sadie has been posting plenty of photos of her adorable baby girl, and she seems to be having the time of her life as a new mother. She also took a little moment to gush over her husband on his 23rd birthday. "You have the biggest servants heart, you are literally hilarious, you love your people with your whole heart," she wrote, "you're the sweetest husband, and the best daddy to our little Honey."

However, the new year isn't off to such a great start for the Huffs. Sadie and her family have had not just one, but two big ordeals on their hands.