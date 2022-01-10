Sadie Robertson Complains About Her 'Disgusting' Start To 2022
Fans first came to know Sadie Robertson Huff on her family's famous reality show, "Duck Dynasty." At the time, Sadie was just a young girl, and fans have watched her grow up before their very eyes. There's no doubt that 2021 was an excellent year for Sadie because it marked the same year that she and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Honey James Huff.
The star shared the news on Instagram, much to the delight of her audience. "We saw a million little miracles yesterday – the best one being this girl right here... Honey," she wrote in May 2021. "The pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness." Sadie also shared a carousel of photos to introduce her daughter to the world. Since Honey's birth, Sadie has been posting plenty of photos of her adorable baby girl, and she seems to be having the time of her life as a new mother. She also took a little moment to gush over her husband on his 23rd birthday. "You have the biggest servants heart, you are literally hilarious, you love your people with your whole heart," she wrote, "you're the sweetest husband, and the best daddy to our little Honey."
However, the new year isn't off to such a great start for the Huffs. Sadie and her family have had not just one, but two big ordeals on their hands.
Sadie Robertson kicked the year off with illness and rats
Sadie Robertson Huff did not start 2022 on a good foot. The "Duck Dynasty" star took to Instagram to explain to fans why she had such a weird start to the year. In the caption, Sadie shared that 2022 was "quite interesting," explaining that she would share more on her blog — but she did shed a little light. "It started off by me getting FLURONA (flu + covid) (yikes) so obviously I was so bummed to miss passion but I was so thankful that God gave me the strength to still preach my message to an empty room despite being so sick," she wrote.
And if that wasn't bad enough, there's more! "Then as we were on our way home from ATL we got a call that we have a couple of rats invading our home and those little guys are doing some workkk," she added, stating that they would not be able to go back to their home for another few days. Sadie said that, while the family has been "floating around" quite a bit, they are still trying to make the best of the situation. "P.s. I'm sad to say ratatouille the movie hits different now," she added.
The star also shared an adorable video of her daughter, Honey Huff, and her husband, Christian Huff, outside of a glass window. The two were all smiles, but despite a bummer start to the year, at least those three still have each other!