Ellen Pompeo Confirms Our Suspicions About Grey's Anatomy's Future

Now about halfway through Season 18, "Grey's Anatomy" left many fans wondering if the drama would get renewed. As the longest-running medical show on primetime television (with no signs of stopping), the series recently introduced new characters, like E.R. Fightmaster's Dr. Kai Bartley, and welcomed back old favorites, like Kate Walsh's Dr. Addison Montgomery and Scott Speedman's Dr. Nick Marsh.

Ellen Pompeo, who's not one to hold back her feelings about the show, revealed that she's trying to persuade everyone to finally end the hit drama. "I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end," she told Insider. "​I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?' And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'"

With the show's lead actor hoping to pull the plug soon, it's no wonder that Pompeo only agreed to a one-year deal for Season 18, per Deadline. And now that "Grey's Anatomy" has managed to get renewed for a brand-new season come this fall, fans have proof that what they've been speculating about the show's future has been right all along.