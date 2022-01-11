Kendall Jenner Isn't Backing Down On Controversial Wedding Guest Attire
Kendall Jenner is finally addressing the controversy surrounding a risky dress she opted to wear to her friend's wedding in November 2021.
The outfit in question was a black Mônot dress with multiple cut-outs, covering very little of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star. The black dress retailed between $1,200 and $1,800, according to Yahoo!, and sent social media into a frenzy once photos of the wedding revealed Jenner was leaving very little to the imagination. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion previously wore a similar gown on the red carpet, per W Magazine, yet fans were more concerned that the model decided to wear her risqué gown to a wedding.
"Oh this is in such bad taste... hoping the bride approved this first but idk what bride would ever," commented one fan on the gown. "So inappropriate for a wedding," added another on Instagram, while one noted, "it's not even about 'looking better than the bride' it's just so tacky and awkward to wear at a wedding."
Now, both Kendall and the bride are speaking out about the reality star's dress — and they have a lot to say.
Kendall Jenner revealed she 'asked for approval' from the bride before wearing the dress to her wedding
As model friends Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber posted photos at their friend Lauren Perez's Miami wedding, fans were less than pleased with the former E! reality star's outfit choice, which included more cut–outs than actual dress. Luckily for Jenner, despite the backlash, the bride herself came to Kendall's defense on Instagram — which also sparked Kendall's own refusal to back down.
"SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!" Lauren wrote in all caps to a fan judging Jenner for the dress, per Page Six. Soon after her friend's retort, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star made her own revelation about the gown, which also addressed fans' concerns. "Obvi asked for your approval in advance too," Jenner began (via Page Six). "We love a beach wedding." To be fair, Lauren's star-studded wedding was in the hot and humid state of Florida, so maybe Kendall just wanted to cool down.
The black cut-out gown wasn't the first time Kendall found herself in hot water for showing skin. The model has had a long list of sheer red-carpet looks that have been met with criticism, and in response to her 2017 Met Gala look featuring a fish-net style fabric and visible thong, Jenner told Allure (via Teen Vogue), "It's pretty sexual but, yeah, it's cool. ... I always like something that's a little controversial so, that's kind of that."