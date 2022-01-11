Kendall Jenner Isn't Backing Down On Controversial Wedding Guest Attire

Kendall Jenner is finally addressing the controversy surrounding a risky dress she opted to wear to her friend's wedding in November 2021.

The outfit in question was a black Mônot dress with multiple cut-outs, covering very little of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star. The black dress retailed between $1,200 and $1,800, according to Yahoo!, and sent social media into a frenzy once photos of the wedding revealed Jenner was leaving very little to the imagination. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion previously wore a similar gown on the red carpet, per W Magazine, yet fans were more concerned that the model decided to wear her risqué gown to a wedding.

"Oh this is in such bad taste... hoping the bride approved this first but idk what bride would ever," commented one fan on the gown. "So inappropriate for a wedding," added another on Instagram, while one noted, "it's not even about 'looking better than the bride' it's just so tacky and awkward to wear at a wedding."

Now, both Kendall and the bride are speaking out about the reality star's dress — and they have a lot to say.