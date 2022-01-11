Minka Kelly And Trevor Noah Just Took A Huge Step In Their Relationship
Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah have had quite a "love in the time of coronavirus" romance. Initially keeping their relationship hush-hush, a source did inform E! News in August 2020 that the two were quarantining during lockdown in Noah's New York apartment after mere months of dating. Soon after, in December that year, Noah dropped a whopping $27 million on a mansion with Kelly in Los Angeles' posh Bel-Air neighborhood (per the Los Angeles Times). Given the investment, it was a surprising turnaround when it was reported in mid-May 2021 that Noah and Kelly had broken up.
Alas, the mercurial duo were then seen '"kissing" and looking "cuddly" at a restaurant in St. Barts the same month of their split, per People, and were soon spotted doing other couple-y activities, such as walking Kelly's dog Fred in New York. In late 2021, Noah gave the first social media hint he and Kelly were very much an item. In a December 29 Instagram post, Noah shared a photo of him celebrating a friend's birthday in his native South Africa, with Kelly grinning by his side. A source told People at the time that although Noah and Kelly "break up and get back together all of the time," the two "do seem to really love each other and each time they get back together, they try their best to make it stick." Kelly's own early January Instagram post seems to insinuate it's sticking...
Minka Kelly shares a South African memory with Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah might have opened the floodgates, but Minka Kelly's January 9 Instagram post was a true leap forward for their not-so-secret relationship. All but confirming their romantic entanglement, Kelly posted a photo of her and Noah on their December 2021 South Africa vacation, sitting leg-to-leg aboard a yacht, with some newfound friends. Kelly wrote fondly of the experience, "Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime. Thank you, Mzansi."
Kelly's comment section quickly lit up with endorsements of her and Noah's coupling. "Instagram official," one fan declared, while another sweetly wrote, "I'd like to just say.. you and @trevornoah are such a beautiful super adorable cute couple." Cheekily, an observant fan teased Kelly, "you didnt tag @trevornoah. What a cross over that would be........."
With an insider close to the couple telling People in January 2021, "They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship," perhaps these breadcrumbs indicate they are finally settling into a groove.