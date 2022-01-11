Minka Kelly And Trevor Noah Just Took A Huge Step In Their Relationship

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah have had quite a "love in the time of coronavirus" romance. Initially keeping their relationship hush-hush, a source did inform E! News in August 2020 that the two were quarantining during lockdown in Noah's New York apartment after mere months of dating. Soon after, in December that year, Noah dropped a whopping $27 million on a mansion with Kelly in Los Angeles' posh Bel-Air neighborhood (per the Los Angeles Times). Given the investment, it was a surprising turnaround when it was reported in mid-May 2021 that Noah and Kelly had broken up.

Alas, the mercurial duo were then seen '"kissing" and looking "cuddly" at a restaurant in St. Barts the same month of their split, per People, and were soon spotted doing other couple-y activities, such as walking Kelly's dog Fred in New York. In late 2021, Noah gave the first social media hint he and Kelly were very much an item. In a December 29 Instagram post, Noah shared a photo of him celebrating a friend's birthday in his native South Africa, with Kelly grinning by his side. A source told People at the time that although Noah and Kelly "break up and get back together all of the time," the two "do seem to really love each other and each time they get back together, they try their best to make it stick." Kelly's own early January Instagram post seems to insinuate it's sticking...