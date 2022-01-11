Heartbreaking New Details Revealed About The Death Of Late Jeopardy! Champ Brayden Smith

Devastating new details have been confirmed regarding the tragic death of Brayden Smith, who was best known for appearing on "Jeopardy!" where he was dubbed as "Billy Buzzsaw" by late host Alex Trebek, who himself died just a few months before Brayden.

Brayden died at just 24 years old in February 2021, with his mom, Debbie Smith, confirming the sad news on Twitter. "We are heartbroken to share that our dear Brayden Smith recently passed away unexpectedly. We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy," Debbie wrote on February 12 alongside a shot of her son on the long-running NBC series.

"Jeopardy!" also paid tribute to the late contestant, quoting Debbie's tweet and adding, "The 'Jeopardy!' family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden's family. He will be missed."

Brayden's cause of death was not made public when his death was confirmed, though local news station KLAS reported a few days later that Brayden had surgery a few days before his untimely death (via Deadline). It was not revealed at the time what for or if it played any part in his passing, but now we're learning more about the tragic details surrounding Brayden's death and why his family have filed a lawsuit.