How Tom Brady Scored Huge Payday For Rob Gronkowski
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went up against the Carolina Panthers for the Week 18 game on January 9, and buzz once again seems to be surrounding quarterback-tight-end duo Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski once again. Brady has a soft spot for his teammates and has even turned down a bigger salary to meet the overall needs of his team. Many have observed a close bond between Brady and Gronkowski, as working together on the field for over a decade has helped them settle into a nonverbal sort of communication. "Gronk, he knows what I'm thinking, I know what he's thinking," Brady confirmed of their professional partnership, per Buccaneers News. "We've just done it so long together. It's really nice. It's a great luxury for two position players like that that have played together for as long as we have."
This kind of loyalty isn't just helpful on the field; it's helpful when the game is over, too. It is this kind of spirit that came into good use as the NFL presented a deadline for players to secure some special contractual incentives and bonuses, and strive to hit the numbers they needed for big payouts, per CBS Sports. Gronkowski himself was in this time-sensitive position when Brady stepped in to assist.
Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski unlock incentives
Rob Gronkowski entered the regular-season finale against the Panthers with multiple opportunities of securing incentives, each worth $500,000. According to For the Win, Gronkowski achieved one bonus for 85 receiving yards at the top of the second half, leaving one final required catch to bring his total to $1 million.
With six minutes left on the clock and a comfortable lead, Tom Brady clung to his helmet and made it known that he would not be leaving the game, despite the Buc's 14-point lead, yelling at the staff on the sidelines that he would be reentering the game, as observed by New York Post. Brady's explosive behavior on the field is often met with mixed responses — who can forget that tablet smash — but this outburst stayed relatively more contained.
The goal was quickly achieved, Brady connecting with Gronkowski for the golden pass. Bonus secured, Brady exited the game and left backup Blaine Gabbert to finish out a 41-17 victory for the Buccaneers. As Gronkowski takes his achievements to the bank, the Buccaneers head into Super Wildcard Weekend, per CBS Sports and face the Philadelphia Eagles. Going into the playoffs, we definitely know at least one person who will be in Gronk's corner through it all.