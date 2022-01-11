How Tom Brady Scored Huge Payday For Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went up against the Carolina Panthers for the Week 18 game on January 9, and buzz once again seems to be surrounding quarterback-tight-end duo Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski once again. Brady has a soft spot for his teammates and has even turned down a bigger salary to meet the overall needs of his team. Many have observed a close bond between Brady and Gronkowski, as working together on the field for over a decade has helped them settle into a nonverbal sort of communication. "Gronk, he knows what I'm thinking, I know what he's thinking," Brady confirmed of their professional partnership, per Buccaneers News. "We've just done it so long together. It's really nice. It's a great luxury for two position players like that that have played together for as long as we have."

This kind of loyalty isn't just helpful on the field; it's helpful when the game is over, too. It is this kind of spirit that came into good use as the NFL presented a deadline for players to secure some special contractual incentives and bonuses, and strive to hit the numbers they needed for big payouts, per CBS Sports. Gronkowski himself was in this time-sensitive position when Brady stepped in to assist.