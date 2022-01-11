Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Just Gave A Major Ultimatum In Her Marriage

During a press interview for Season 5 of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," cast member Angelina Pivarnick opened up about possible marriage struggles. Although Angelina married Chris Larangeira in 2019, it appears the cracks in the foundation are starting to show, but she's trying her best to fix it — instead of following through with filing for divorce. She had tried once prior, in January of 2021, but it was eventually dismissed.

"I said to myself, 'I am not going to get divorced. I am going to try everything that I can in my power to save my marriage, no matter what it is," she said, according to Page Six. Angelina also gave her husband an ultimatum to attend therapy together. "That was it for me. If he wasn't going to go to therapy with me, I was done," she explained. "At first, he really didn't want to go to therapy. It was like pulling teeth. Eventually, you'll see this season that I was like, 'Listen, if you don't go with me, it's done. It's over.' He realized, 'I have to go.'"

This isn't the first time in recent memory that Angelina sparked rumors that her marriage was in trouble. On Christmas 2021, the reality star shared photos on Instagram of her holiday celebration — with Chris conspicuously absent. According to The Sun, she also shared a pointed quote to her Story: "A man is only insecure about a woman when he knows she deserves better."