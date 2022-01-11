Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Just Gave A Major Ultimatum In Her Marriage
When "Jersey Shore" star Angelina Pivarnick first appeared on the reality show in 2009, fans immediately came to view her as a controversial castmate. Between getting evicted from the house in Season 1 to fighting and leaving the show in Season 2, Angelina had some pretty wild moments. After making amends, she returned for the spin-off "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" and has remained on for five seasons so far.
When it comes to Angelina's personal life, she got engaged to Chris Larangeira in 2018, with the couple tying the knot the following year. Their wedding appeared in the Season 3 finale of the show, with other castmates making jokes at her expense. "Angelina, you're the lice to my hair... You are the trash to our bags... You are the dump to our island. Calm down Staten Island," her fellow female castmates roasted, passing the mic around to obvious boos.
Now, almost two years after the wedding, Angelina is speaking out about how there might be some trouble in her marriage.
Angelina Pivarnick is trying to 'save' her marriage
During a press interview for Season 5 of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," cast member Angelina Pivarnick opened up about possible marriage struggles. Although Angelina married Chris Larangeira in 2019, it appears the cracks in the foundation are starting to show, but she's trying her best to fix it — instead of following through with filing for divorce. She had tried once prior, in January of 2021, but it was eventually dismissed.
"I said to myself, 'I am not going to get divorced. I am going to try everything that I can in my power to save my marriage, no matter what it is," she said, according to Page Six. Angelina also gave her husband an ultimatum to attend therapy together. "That was it for me. If he wasn't going to go to therapy with me, I was done," she explained. "At first, he really didn't want to go to therapy. It was like pulling teeth. Eventually, you'll see this season that I was like, 'Listen, if you don't go with me, it's done. It's over.' He realized, 'I have to go.'"
This isn't the first time in recent memory that Angelina sparked rumors that her marriage was in trouble. On Christmas 2021, the reality star shared photos on Instagram of her holiday celebration — with Chris conspicuously absent. According to The Sun, she also shared a pointed quote to her Story: "A man is only insecure about a woman when he knows she deserves better."