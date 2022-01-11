The Truth About Jeremy Piven And Bob Saget

Much as we wanted 2022 to be a definite improvement on 2021, the year sadly started with a string of tragic deaths of beloved Hollywood figures — the latest of whom is Bob Saget, who died suddenly on January 9 at the age of 65, TMZ reported. (Saget's autopsy ruled out any drug use or foul play, but an official cause of death has yet to be determined.) After the news of the "Full House" actor's death on January 9, there was an enormous outpouring of love and sadness on social media from fans, as well as former friends and co-stars. The entire cast of "Full House" released statements individually and as a unit, each tribute more heart-wrenching than the next. In addition to Saget's "Full House" co-stars, one actor who seemed particularly shaken up by Saget's loss was Jeremy Piven.

In a video posted to TMZ, Piven told the outlet that he was having a hard time wrapping his brain around the loss. To be honest, we didn't even realize that Saget and Piven were this close. Then again, it seems like everyone who got to work with or interact with Saget formed some kind of bond with him. Per People, everyone from Kat Dennings (who played his daughter on the short-lived sitcom "Raising Dad") to the cast of "How I Met Your Mother" (Saget was the narrator of the series) has spoken out about what a special person and comedian he was.

So here's what was between Piven and Saget.