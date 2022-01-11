Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Reese Witherspoon is a successful Hollywood star and mom who doesn't mind sharing her personal life with her fans — whether it be in formal interview or in TikTok videos with her kids. She's also opened up about the highlights and the lowlights over the years, specifically what it was like when her first-born Ava came along in 1999, when she was married to Ryan Phillippe. While on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Witherspoon said (via BuzzFeed), "I did not have a lot of support with my first baby, and I learned really early, like, this is not going to work," adding, "I was lucky enough to have money saved, and I didn't have to work. But it's just not a one-person job. I would even say it's not a two-person job."

That said, Witherspoon, like most moms, has managed to power through the tough times — and is the proud mother of three children: Ava, 22, Deacon, 18, and Tennessee, 9. Ava is not only Witherspoon's perfect doppelgänger, but she also shows off her own personality with her frequent posts on social media. In fact, she decided to let fans in on her personal life even more with a recent Q&A.