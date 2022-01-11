Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Opens Up About Her Sexuality
Reese Witherspoon is a successful Hollywood star and mom who doesn't mind sharing her personal life with her fans — whether it be in formal interview or in TikTok videos with her kids. She's also opened up about the highlights and the lowlights over the years, specifically what it was like when her first-born Ava came along in 1999, when she was married to Ryan Phillippe. While on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Witherspoon said (via BuzzFeed), "I did not have a lot of support with my first baby, and I learned really early, like, this is not going to work," adding, "I was lucky enough to have money saved, and I didn't have to work. But it's just not a one-person job. I would even say it's not a two-person job."
That said, Witherspoon, like most moms, has managed to power through the tough times — and is the proud mother of three children: Ava, 22, Deacon, 18, and Tennessee, 9. Ava is not only Witherspoon's perfect doppelgänger, but she also shows off her own personality with her frequent posts on social media. In fact, she decided to let fans in on her personal life even more with a recent Q&A.
Ava Philippe says 'gender is whatever' when it comes to her dating life
During a social media Q&A with fans, Ava Philippe was asked if she "likes boys or girls," to which she replied (via the Daily Mail), "I'm attracted to people! (Gender is whatever.)"
Clearly, Ava is being raised much differently than her famous mother Reese Witherspoon did during her own childhood. In an interview with Regina King for Variety's Actor on Actor series, Witherspoon said that she didn't have much of an understanding of different sexualities because of the way she was brought up. "No one spoke to me about sexuality when I was a teenager," the "Big Little Lies" actor revealed. "I didn't understand what homosexuality was. My grandparents didn't explain it. My parents didn't explain it," she continued. "I had to learn from somebody I met on an audition in Los Angeles." That said, many fans would now agree that Witherspoon is doing a fantastic job of raising her children with their eyes open and their ears listening to all the different languages of love out there.
Interestingly enough, Ava's dad Ryan Phillippe recently made headlines regarding his sexuality after fans thought that the "Big Sky" actor may have come out on Instagram, due to a coy Christmas post with his friend. (Both Ryan and his friend, however, denied that there was any truth there.)