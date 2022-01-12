Kanye West's Rumored Plan To Meet This Major World Leader Has Fans Seriously Confused

Kanye West is gearing up for a busy summer. The rapper has been making headlines recently for his new relationship with actor and socialite Julia Fox. The rumored couple has been inseparable as of late, going on dates in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles, according to E! News. Their relationship is so intense that Fox even wrote an entire article for Interview Magazine, detailing how they met and what they did on their first date.

Fox said she and West met in Miami and formed an "instant connection." Meanwhile, a source revealed to E! News that West "truly loved [Fox's] energy and passionate personality." However, the source also added that the romance "is not serious" and the "Donda" rapper is "focused on his businesses."

West has, in recent years, inked deals with several brands — including Adidas and Gap — to create apparel, per The New York Times. Through his business deals, Bloomberg reported that West is worth $6.6 billion, but the rapper still has his eyes set on worldwide domination. A new report suggests that West has plans to move out of the United States and meet with one of the world's most controversial leaders, causing confusion amongst fans.