Kanye West's Rumored Plan To Meet This Major World Leader Has Fans Seriously Confused
Kanye West is gearing up for a busy summer. The rapper has been making headlines recently for his new relationship with actor and socialite Julia Fox. The rumored couple has been inseparable as of late, going on dates in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles, according to E! News. Their relationship is so intense that Fox even wrote an entire article for Interview Magazine, detailing how they met and what they did on their first date.
Fox said she and West met in Miami and formed an "instant connection." Meanwhile, a source revealed to E! News that West "truly loved [Fox's] energy and passionate personality." However, the source also added that the romance "is not serious" and the "Donda" rapper is "focused on his businesses."
West has, in recent years, inked deals with several brands — including Adidas and Gap — to create apparel, per The New York Times. Through his business deals, Bloomberg reported that West is worth $6.6 billion, but the rapper still has his eyes set on worldwide domination. A new report suggests that West has plans to move out of the United States and meet with one of the world's most controversial leaders, causing confusion amongst fans.
Kanye West apparently hopes to expand his businesses in the east
Kanye West is reportedly planning a trip to Moscow, Russia in the summer, where he will host Sunday Service performances and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Billboard, West aims to grow his business ventures in the country with Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire real-estate developer Aras Agalarov and his son Emin Agalarov. West's strategic advisor Ameer Sudan is in the process of coordinating the trip and described the country as being like "a second home" for West. "He will be spending a lot of time out there," Sudan told the publication.
Sudan, along with attorney Scott Balber, are said to be "acting as liaisons" for West and the Alagarovs, who are said to be close to Putin. Aras has been referred to as the "Trump of Russia" for his ties to the former president and had a hand in helping him with the Miss Universe pageants. Sudan claims West has plans to work with him and will overcome travel restrictions to get to Russia.
"This is Ye, Ye is going to get there regardless." Sudan said. "Kanye knows what's going on more than the average human being, he's well aware of things. And it's nothing against the United States or to cause conflicts, but Ye is Ye — he can't be controlled." However, West's PR representative told Rolling Stone his impending trip to the east is "entirely fabricated" and "wishful thinking" from the Russians. So, what's really going on here?