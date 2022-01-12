Demi Lovato Completely Transforms Their Instagram After Rehab
Demi Lovato is starting over — again. Lovato, who uses they/them pronouns, has gone through a number of transformations in their life. The singer announced in May 2021 they identify as non-binary with a Twitter video, explaining the label "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering." Lovato later opened up about suppressing their true identity for years. "A part of my freedom is acknowledging the queer part of myself, because for so many years I shoved it down, and I tried to fit it into a mold of what I thought society wanted from me," they said, per People.
Lovato's self-discovery journey has involved a number of jaw-dropping makeovers. Shortly before coming out as non-binary, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer donned a chic pixie cut to "shed gender and sexuality norms," they explained on "The Drew Barrymore Show." Most recently, fans were buzzing when Lovato debuted a buzzcut on their Instagram shortly after Christmas 2021. The musician captioned the reveal of their striking new look "#freshstart" ahead of the New Year, per Entertainment Tonight.
While Lovato's followers assumed they were teasing the start of 2022, the latest to come from their social media shows Lovato is truly starting a new chapter.
Demi Lovato reset their Instagram
Demi Lovato wiped all old posts from their Instagram, Page Six reported. According to the outlet, Lovato appears to have gotten rid of their IG feed, with the exception of an artistic selfie showing off their new buzzcut from January 1. Lovato's sweep of their platform comes shortly after they quietly completed a stay in rehab in December, about three years after they survived a near-fatal overdose, per Page Six.
Lovato, who has struggled with drug addiction in the past, hinted at a relapse in December on their Instagram Story when they announced their "California sobriety," meaning alcohol and marijuana use in moderation, no longer worked for them. "I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," they wrote, offering an update on their sobriety moving forward, per Today. "Sober sober is the only way to be."
By deleting their posts, Lovato seems to be hitting reset on their social media presence prior to 2022 amid their recovery journey. Whatever the reason, Lovato has proven they're not afraid to hit pause online when they need to. After defending their controversial manager Scooter Braun online in 2019, Lovato announced a brief hiatus, writing on their IG Story (via Elle), "Taking a break for a while. Be kind." Whatever works for you, Demi!
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).