Demi Lovato Completely Transforms Their Instagram After Rehab

Demi Lovato is starting over — again. Lovato, who uses they/them pronouns, has gone through a number of transformations in their life. The singer announced in May 2021 they identify as non-binary with a Twitter video, explaining the label "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering." Lovato later opened up about suppressing their true identity for years. "A part of my freedom is acknowledging the queer part of myself, because for so many years I shoved it down, and I tried to fit it into a mold of what I thought society wanted from me," they said, per People.

Lovato's self-discovery journey has involved a number of jaw-dropping makeovers. Shortly before coming out as non-binary, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer donned a chic pixie cut to "shed gender and sexuality norms," they explained on "The Drew Barrymore Show." Most recently, fans were buzzing when Lovato debuted a buzzcut on their Instagram shortly after Christmas 2021. The musician captioned the reveal of their striking new look "#freshstart" ahead of the New Year, per Entertainment Tonight.

While Lovato's followers assumed they were teasing the start of 2022, the latest to come from their social media shows Lovato is truly starting a new chapter.