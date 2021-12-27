Demi Lovato's Striking New Look Has Fans Talking

The year 2021 has been one of transformation for Demi Lovato. The former Disney Channel star came out as non-binary in May and announced their pronouns are they/them. "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering," Lovato explained on their "4D With Demi Lovato" podcast.

On Lovato's journey of self-discovery over the past year, they have transformed their appearance several times. Fans were shocked when the "Dancing With The Devil" singer first debuted a pixie cut in February. Lovato discussed why they got the big chop on "The Drew Barrymore Show." "I cut my hair because I just wanted to free myself of all of the gender and sexuality norms that were placed on me as a Christian in the South," they said, per Today. "And when I cut my hair, I felt so liberated because I wasn't subscribing to an ideal or a belief placed upon me to be something that I'm not."

It seems Lovato gave themselves one last hair makeover before the year's end, and fans are again talking about the singer's bold style statement.