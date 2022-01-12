The Pussycat Dolls Seemingly Shade Nicole Scherzinger After This Major Announcement

When fans wished for a reunion from the Pussycat Dolls, this isn't what they had hoped for.

After reforming in late 2019, the group was expected to go on tour in 2020. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a lawsuit between lead singer, Nicole Scherzinger, and manager, Robin Antin, it didn't go ahead. After putting their shows on hold, Scherzinger took to her Instagram Story and announced the tour had been canceled. "Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD – we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty!" the "Masked Singer" panelist wrote, adding, "I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy and my own finances into bringing this project back to life, and while I'm naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID."

Scherzinger remained tight-lipped about Antin's lawsuit, however, she did wish her fellow group members well. "I can't put into words the amount of love, admiration and gratitude I have for the other girls in the group, and the fans that have supported us," the "Right There" hitmaker added. Since Scherzinger's social media post, other members of the Pussycat Dolls have shared their own message that seemingly contains a hint of shade.