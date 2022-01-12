The Pussycat Dolls Seemingly Shade Nicole Scherzinger After This Major Announcement
When fans wished for a reunion from the Pussycat Dolls, this isn't what they had hoped for.
After reforming in late 2019, the group was expected to go on tour in 2020. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a lawsuit between lead singer, Nicole Scherzinger, and manager, Robin Antin, it didn't go ahead. After putting their shows on hold, Scherzinger took to her Instagram Story and announced the tour had been canceled. "Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD – we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty!" the "Masked Singer" panelist wrote, adding, "I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy and my own finances into bringing this project back to life, and while I'm naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID."
Scherzinger remained tight-lipped about Antin's lawsuit, however, she did wish her fellow group members well. "I can't put into words the amount of love, admiration and gratitude I have for the other girls in the group, and the fans that have supported us," the "Right There" hitmaker added. Since Scherzinger's social media post, other members of the Pussycat Dolls have shared their own message that seemingly contains a hint of shade.
Other Pussycat Dolls were unaware the tour was canceled
Hours after Nicole Scherzinger informed fans that the latest tour from the Pussycat Dolls was canceled, members Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta posted a shared statement on Instagram that suggested they had no idea the tour wasn't going to go ahead until Scherzinger made the announcement. "We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled. As of now, there has been no official notification of that," they said.
"Either way, it seems as though it's the end of a chapter to an incredible, life altering experience filled with some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for. To the fans, we love you. Trust us, this is not the outcome we had hoped for," the duo continued, adding, "Unfortunately it's out of our control." The "Buttons" hitmakers stated that even though they won't be going on the road anytime soon, it's "not the ends of the Dolls story." Despite saying this, fans had on Twitter assumed the group had parted again late last year when Bachar became the only member with the Pussycat Dolls mentioned in her Instagram bio.
The group's manager, Robin Antin, also seemingly indirected Scherzinger with her Instagram post, explaining all the members involved made personal and financial sacrifices. "Let's not forget there are 5 other members of this group who I care for deeply, who deserve to be heard," she wrote. Antin tagged every member but Scherzinger. Ouch.