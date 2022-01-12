Savannah Chrisley Gets Candid On Her Mental Health Journey
Savannah Chrisley is used to living her personal life out in front of the camera. The reality star and her family gained full-fledged fame thanks to their hit show, "Chrisley Knows Best." The series is based around Savannah's dad, Todd Chrisley, and the hilarious antics that ensue in their family circle, and we must admit that we are big fans — especially of Nanny Faye. It feels like Savannah is a sister to somr of us, seeing as we've gone through the teenage years and now the adult years alongside her.
The 24-year-old has a massive following of over 2.3 million on Instagram, and fans love to follow her every move. The reality star has gotten candid about several things in her life, including her called-off engagement from former NHL star Nic Kerdiles. "Our situation is very unique. For us, it was a very adult relationship, and you need to navigate it that way," she told People in the months after the split. "Even when it ends. He was a part of my family, and he still is. It's just we're both on different pages right now, and we weren't connecting," she shared, adding that if they get back together down the road, then it's meant to be.
Savannah has gone through plenty of other ups through the years, but she always remains consistent in being open and honest with her fans. Fresh off the new year, the reality star had a candid post to share with fans, speaking about mental health.
Savannah Chrisley shares what she's learning in therapy
Savannah Chrisley shared a vulnerable post with fans. The reality star uploaded a selfie-style photo on January 11 alongside a lengthy caption. To begin the post, she shared a quote by Isla Fisher about feeling good about what you have. She asked fans how the start of 2022 has been for them before sharing a glimpse into her new year.
"How has my start to 2022 been? I'm not afraid to tell you...it's been ROUGH! I've been sick...which as led to A LOT of alone time...which means I'm left with my own thoughts," she wrote, adding that she has a fear of failure, anxiety, and struggles to find out why things happen the way they do. Instead of a New Year's resolution, she's going to therapy. "I'm digging DEEP into therapy and learning who I really am. What I want out of life. What my boundaries are. And most importantly...learning how to love ME..." she wrote, challenging fans to dig deeper themselves.
As we mentioned before, this is not the first time that Savannah has been incredibly vulnerable about her health, including her battle with endometriosis and her struggle to be perfect growing up in front of the camera, "I know there was a lot of pressure to be perfect and to know that mothers are allowing their daughters to follow me on social media and look up to me," she told People, adding that she's felt pressure not to disappoint people. We applaud her honesty!
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.