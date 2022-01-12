Jeannie Mai Has Exciting News To Share

Jeannie Mai shared some exciting news to social media, welcoming the newest member of her family. The talk show host previously announced she was pregnant with her first child with husband Jeezy back in September. "When the heart sees what has been invisible to the eye ... I have never been this thankful to feel so alive," Mai wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "Here come the Jenkins."

Fans were shocked to hear the news of "The Real" host's pregnancy, as Mai previously shared her desire to never have kids. The celeb's choice "was definitely one of the big main factors" that led to her divorce from Freddy Harteis in 2018, she once revealed on "The Real." "My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I'm talking a hard-stop never," Mai told Women's Health in September 2021. "Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself."

The TV personality's road to pregnancy wasn't an easy one. Mai revealed on her YouTube channel she began in vitro fertilization shots the day she married rapper Jeezy. "The very day of our wedding, March 27, we started our in vitro shots. Went for about two weeks, doing the shots with Jeezy and preparing for it," Mai admitted, before revealing she got a call from her doctor to stop taking the IVF shots as the couple "got pregnant on [their] own....a week after the wedding."

Now Mai is sharing sweet news, calling on her three million followers to help her welcome her newest family member.