Ben Affleck Claims He Was Forced To Fix His Teeth For This Iconic Movie Role

Ben Affleck is perhaps one of the most well-known actors in the entertainment industry, thanks to his long-list of accolades and starring roles in films such as "Good Will Hunting," "The Town," "Argo," and of course, "Justice League" to name a few. He also starred in the 1998 hit "Armageddon" opposite Bruce Willis and Liv Tyler.

Affleck even told Entertainment Weekly that "Armageddon" is the one film that his children actually like to watch and maybe even sometimes make fun of, too. "It's funny because that's the one movie of mine that my kids have watched and they'll kind of all admit to liking, even though they relentlessly mock it and me. 'What are you, driving a tank on the moon?'" he said, adding, "But they had fun, you know what I mean?"

And while there's no doubt that Affleck did achieve heartthrob status because of his role in the film, the actor says that he was forced to do this one thing before he got the role. And it was quite a surprising request, too.