Ben Affleck Claims He Was Forced To Fix His Teeth For This Iconic Movie Role
Ben Affleck is perhaps one of the most well-known actors in the entertainment industry, thanks to his long-list of accolades and starring roles in films such as "Good Will Hunting," "The Town," "Argo," and of course, "Justice League" to name a few. He also starred in the 1998 hit "Armageddon" opposite Bruce Willis and Liv Tyler.
Affleck even told Entertainment Weekly that "Armageddon" is the one film that his children actually like to watch and maybe even sometimes make fun of, too. "It's funny because that's the one movie of mine that my kids have watched and they'll kind of all admit to liking, even though they relentlessly mock it and me. 'What are you, driving a tank on the moon?'" he said, adding, "But they had fun, you know what I mean?"
And while there's no doubt that Affleck did achieve heartthrob status because of his role in the film, the actor says that he was forced to do this one thing before he got the role. And it was quite a surprising request, too.
Ben Affleck's smile brought out his sexy self
There's no doubt that Ben Affleck is one of the best looking stars on the big screen today — after all, he is dating his ex Jennifer Lopez again — and is also someone who is admired by millions of fans from all around the world. But the Dunkin' Donuts and Boston Red Sox stan was asked to fix this one feature about him before he took on his role in the film "Armageddon," and it was his teeth.
He told Entertainment Weekly that he didn't realize that he would be getting so much attention for the smallest details about his looks or some things that he would otherwise take forgranted. Affleck said, "I was a little naive about the opinions people would form about me. Or Michael [Bay] and Jerry [Bruckheimer]'s focus on aesthetics, like, You guys gotta go to the tanning bed!'" while also adding, "They made me fix my teeth and work out and be sexy. Be sexy, how do I do that? 'Go to the gym!' Running in the gym and putting oil on my body and stuff, and it just turned out to be a long-form version of one of those male topless calendars."
Well, it turns out that Bay and Bruckheimer's suggestions worked because Affleck turned out to be People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive both in 1997 and 2006. Who knew that his smile would help him go such a long way, right?