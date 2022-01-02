People Are Split As To Which Of Ben Affleck's Many Breakups Was The Most Heartbreaking
Ben Affleck has experienced his fair share of heartbreak. The A-list actor has been in the spotlight not only for his career, but also his turbulent personal life. Affleck has been open about his struggle with alcoholism, which he has sought in-patient treatment for three times throughout his career. "Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle," he wrote on Instagram after his rehab stay in 2018, per Us Weekly. "Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family."
Affleck's ups and downs throughout the years have included a number of failed romances. It seems the Oscar-winner often finds himself unlucky in love by jumping into new relationships too quickly. "Ben's friends want him to take a break from dating, work on himself and stop rushing into romances," a source told Mirror UK after Affleck split from his co-star Ana De Armas in January 2021. Overall, some of the star's relationships were mere flings and others have been more devastating breakups. Nicki Swift conducted a survey to find out which of Ben Affleck's breakups hit people the hardest and fans seem to be torn over two of Affleck's most high-profile splits.
Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner broke fans' hearts
Out of more than 600 respondents, about the same number of voters expressed that Ben Affleck's breakups from Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez were the most heartbreaking. Overall, 37% of respondents favored Affleck's romance with Lopez, which ended when the couple called off their engagement in 2004, according to Us Weekly. Their tabloid romance earned the pair a lot of media attention.To the delight of fans, the original "Bennifer" made a comeback in 2021. Affleck admitted to Howard Stern he had doubts about rekindling things with Lopez, as it would bring unwanted attention to his children. "My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility," he said, via BuzzFeed News. "I don't want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it."
On the other hand, 39% of voters thought Affleck's divorce from Garner was the most heartbreaking. The actors, who share daughters Seraphina and Violet and son Samuel, finalized their divorce in 2018. In the same interview with Stern, Affleck opened up about falling out of love with Garner. It was publicized that Affleck said he felt trapped in his marriage and blamed Garner for his alcohol abuse, but the actor cleared up rumors about his relationship with his ex on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!." "What I believe and I would never want my kids to think that I would ever say a bad word about their mom," Affleck said of Garner. Here's hoping Affleck's future isn't quite as rocky as his past!