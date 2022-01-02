People Are Split As To Which Of Ben Affleck's Many Breakups Was The Most Heartbreaking

Ben Affleck has experienced his fair share of heartbreak. The A-list actor has been in the spotlight not only for his career, but also his turbulent personal life. Affleck has been open about his struggle with alcoholism, which he has sought in-patient treatment for three times throughout his career. "Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle," he wrote on Instagram after his rehab stay in 2018, per Us Weekly. "Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family."

Affleck's ups and downs throughout the years have included a number of failed romances. It seems the Oscar-winner often finds himself unlucky in love by jumping into new relationships too quickly. "Ben's friends want him to take a break from dating, work on himself and stop rushing into romances," a source told Mirror UK after Affleck split from his co-star Ana De Armas in January 2021. Overall, some of the star's relationships were mere flings and others have been more devastating breakups. Nicki Swift conducted a survey to find out which of Ben Affleck's breakups hit people the hardest and fans seem to be torn over two of Affleck's most high-profile splits.