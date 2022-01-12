Anna Marie Tendler Clarifies Her Position On Motherhood After Divorce From John Mulaney
Months after filing for divorce in July 2021, Anna Marie Tendler and John Mulaney's past relationship continues to cast a shadow on their present. Given that Mulaney welcomed a son with Olivia Munn in late November 2021, as per TMZ, questions are beginning to be raised about his and Tendler's previous stance on having children.
In his 2015 "New Kid in Town" comedy special, Mulaney stated that he and Tendler, then freshly married, didn't want kids, per Harper's Bazaar. As the outlet noted, many fans even began seeing the two as role models for other deliberately child-free couples. Mulaney also often spoke lovingly of Tendler and staying kid-free in the same breath, such as in a 2019 Entertainment Weekly interview (via Us Weekly) in which he shared, "I love my wife and spending so much time with her, and we have a really fortunate life. I get to travel, do stand-up, and our relationship is so wonderful. It's just something I wouldn't want to change."
Now, Tendler's comments to Harper's Bazaar in January are making us wonder if she and Mulaney didn't want kids or, simply, didn't want them with one another.
Anna Marie Tendler finds prospect of motherhood 'exciting'
Despite previously being lauded for her choice to not have children while married, Anna Marie Tendler revealed she hasn't ruled out motherhood. When asked in January by Harper's Bazaar about her and ex-husband John Mulaney's no-kids policy, Tendler replied that although she "always held partnership above having kids," she plans on freezing her eggs.
"There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it's something that I ruminate on a lot," the 36-year-old artist explained, perhaps even hinting "no children" might not have been her decision at all. Tendler's recent thoughts of motherhood are all part of her post-divorce renewed outlook on life. "I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience," Tendler shared, adding, "And who knows how they will go? And there is certainly something exciting about that."
Interestingly, sources told Us Weekly in September 2021 that Mulaney's baby mama, Olivia Munn, also had her eggs frozen a few years ago. "The time must've been right for her now, especially if she knew John was the one she'd want to have a baby with," an insider shared.
And perhaps, the time just wasn't right for Mulaney and Tendler.