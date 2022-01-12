Anna Marie Tendler Clarifies Her Position On Motherhood After Divorce From John Mulaney

Months after filing for divorce in July 2021, Anna Marie Tendler and John Mulaney's past relationship continues to cast a shadow on their present. Given that Mulaney welcomed a son with Olivia Munn in late November 2021, as per TMZ, questions are beginning to be raised about his and Tendler's previous stance on having children.

In his 2015 "New Kid in Town" comedy special, Mulaney stated that he and Tendler, then freshly married, didn't want kids, per Harper's Bazaar. As the outlet noted, many fans even began seeing the two as role models for other deliberately child-free couples. Mulaney also often spoke lovingly of Tendler and staying kid-free in the same breath, such as in a 2019 Entertainment Weekly interview (via Us Weekly) in which he shared, "I love my wife and spending so much time with her, and we have a really fortunate life. I get to travel, do stand-up, and our relationship is so wonderful. It's just something I wouldn't want to change."

Now, Tendler's comments to Harper's Bazaar in January are making us wonder if she and Mulaney didn't want kids or, simply, didn't want them with one another.