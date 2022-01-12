Vanessa Bryant Shares An Absolutely Devastating Look Into Her Life Today
Vanessa Bryant has made a name for herself and amassed a large social media presence. On Instagram alone, she boasts 15.3 million follower, with many of them coming following the loss of her husband. Vanessa has been in the spotlight for many years, seeing as she married one of the best basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryant. On January 26, 2020, she suffered an unimaginable loss when Kobe, her daughter Gianna Bryant, and eight others died in a helicopter crash on their way to a basketball game. That day, the world stood still.
Shortly after the news of the crash broke, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a statement. "My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers," she wrote, adding that she was "completely devastated by the sudden loss" of Kobe and Gigi. "There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now," Vanessa added. "I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved."
Since the loss of Kobe and Gianna, Vanessa filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after some first responders snapped photos at the accident scene. Vanessa feared that the photos would leak, and she would see them, which could be traumatic. The motion to dismiss the lawsuit has been denied, and the outcome is yet to be determined.
So how is Vanessa feeling now? Not great.
Vanessa Bryant has shared glimpses of her life on social media
Vanessa Bryant has been sharing many aspects of her life after the deaths of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, including some great moments and some not-so-great moments. In early January, the mother of four took to Instagram to share a short video clip of herself and her dog, Crucio. Vanessa could be seen lying on a pillow next to the big pooch. She gave Crucio a few kisses, and the dog returned the favor. "Crucio (always tries to lick my tears)," Vanessa wrote in the caption of the video. She did not specifically share what she was down about, but fans could only assume that it's because she's still grieving. She disabled anyone aside from friends from commenting. "Love you. Stay strong," one person commented. "Sending love my darling," another chimed in.
In March 2021, the social media star spoke with People about grief and how she's been doing since suffering not just one, but two devastating losses. "This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward," she confessed to the outlet. "Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do."
Ugh, we cannot even begin to imagine, but she seems to be staying strong for her three girls.