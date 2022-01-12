Vanessa Bryant Shares An Absolutely Devastating Look Into Her Life Today

Vanessa Bryant has made a name for herself and amassed a large social media presence. On Instagram alone, she boasts 15.3 million follower, with many of them coming following the loss of her husband. Vanessa has been in the spotlight for many years, seeing as she married one of the best basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryant. On January 26, 2020, she suffered an unimaginable loss when Kobe, her daughter Gianna Bryant, and eight others died in a helicopter crash on their way to a basketball game. That day, the world stood still.

Shortly after the news of the crash broke, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a statement. "My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers," she wrote, adding that she was "completely devastated by the sudden loss" of Kobe and Gigi. "There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now," Vanessa added. "I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved."

Since the loss of Kobe and Gianna, Vanessa filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after some first responders snapped photos at the accident scene. Vanessa feared that the photos would leak, and she would see them, which could be traumatic. The motion to dismiss the lawsuit has been denied, and the outcome is yet to be determined.

So how is Vanessa feeling now? Not great.