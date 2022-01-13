Why Adam Driver Was Desperate For House Of Gucci To Finish Filming
In "House Of Gucci," Lady Gaga portrayed fashionista Patrizia Reggiani, who hired a hitman to kill her husband Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver in the film). Gaga enjoyed playing Patrizia, and worked tirelessly to embody the character. "Everything about her had to do with striving," she told W Magazine on January 11. Although the experience was fulfilling, the famed singer was eager to leave once filming came to an end. "But I knew I had to say goodbye to her," Gaga told the outlet. "Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them."
Prior to playing her on-screen husband, Driver admittedly was unfamiliar with Gaga's music, but felt that did not hinder their connection on set. "I'm aware of her performance and that's in the way that she performs as an actor also," the "Paterson" star told ScreenRant in November 2021 about Gaga. In fact, Driver was thoroughly impressed with his co-star's work ethic. Apparently, the entire talented "House of Gucci" cast played well off each other. "The minute anyone would come up with a new idea or a new thought, everyone immediately pounced on it," he told Out in November 2021.
Despite the stellar cast that included the likes of Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons, Driver was not overwhelmed, but did admit that the process could be daunting, per ScreenRant. That however, was not why he was desperate to finish working on the project.
Why Adam Driver rushed off the set of House of Gucci
2021 was a busy year for Adam Driver as he starred in "House of Gucci," "Annette," and "The Last Duel." When asked to compare the three roles, Driver said portraying Maurizio Gucci was the most taxing. Portraying someone who Driver described as "the most elegant man" took a toll on the actor, which made him anxious finish the film. " ... After 14 hours a day of being a Gucci, I was ready for it to be over," he told W Magazine in January. Driver wasted no time transitioning from Maurizio to himself, and did not even stick around for the wrap party — although he rarely does. "In general, I leave jobs immediately," Driver added. "I just want to get the character out of my system and go home."
Driver has never been prone to let a character he embodied linger. The "Logan Lucky" star wants to not only cleanse himself of the character he portrayed, but detests seeing his work on-screen afterwards. During a 2015 interview, Driver refused to even listen to a clip of himself in the movie "While We're Young," but explained his detestation. "Cause I don't want to hear the bad acting that probably was (laughter) happening during that clip," he said on NPR's "Fresh Air" at the time. "I've watched myself or listened to myself before, then always hate it," Driver added, while explaining that he always focuses on his flaws. In 2019, Driver abruptly left an NPR interview instead of listening to a clip of his performance.