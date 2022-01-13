Why Adam Driver Was Desperate For House Of Gucci To Finish Filming

In "House Of Gucci," Lady Gaga portrayed fashionista Patrizia Reggiani, who hired a hitman to kill her husband Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver in the film). Gaga enjoyed playing Patrizia, and worked tirelessly to embody the character. "Everything about her had to do with striving," she told W Magazine on January 11. Although the experience was fulfilling, the famed singer was eager to leave once filming came to an end. "But I knew I had to say goodbye to her," Gaga told the outlet. "Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them."

Prior to playing her on-screen husband, Driver admittedly was unfamiliar with Gaga's music, but felt that did not hinder their connection on set. "I'm aware of her performance and that's in the way that she performs as an actor also," the "Paterson" star told ScreenRant in November 2021 about Gaga. In fact, Driver was thoroughly impressed with his co-star's work ethic. Apparently, the entire talented "House of Gucci" cast played well off each other. "The minute anyone would come up with a new idea or a new thought, everyone immediately pounced on it," he told Out in November 2021.

Despite the stellar cast that included the likes of Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons, Driver was not overwhelmed, but did admit that the process could be daunting, per ScreenRant. That however, was not why he was desperate to finish working on the project.