Howard Stern's Random Feud With Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Explained

Novak Djokovic has been making headlines for the better part of the last two decades thanks to his record-shattering tennis skills. Now in his mid-30s, the world's No. 1 tennis player Djokovic is not slowing down his game (via ATP). But the Serbian pro has also raised eyebrows for some of his scientifically dubious beliefs on health. A staunch proponent of natural healing, Djokovic expressed resistance to surgery following an injury in 2018 before opting to undergo it, The New York Times reported. "Every time I thought about what I did, I felt like I had failed myself," he told The Telegraph (via Yahoo! Sports).

Given his previous stances on Western medicine, many were unsurprised when Djokovic expressed antivaccination beliefs in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, per The New York Times. Djokovic is now embroiled in global controversy as he fights to participate in the Australian Open, whose host country requires foreigners to show proof of vaccination upon entry. In early January, Novak Djokovic flew into Melbourne after receiving a special exemption by Tennis Australia because he fell ill with COVID-19 in December 2021, according to CNN.

But Australian authorities denied the tennis star entry nonetheless, reporting that he "failed to provide appropriate evidence" to justify the exemption, according to The Guardian. A judge later sided with Djokovic, who is currently waiting for a final decision that will determine whether he will be allowed to compete, per NPR. The issue has divided public opinion, with many pundits weighing in — including Howard Stern.