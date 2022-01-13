The Symbolism You Might Have Missed In Adele's Oh My God Music Video
The music video for Adele's song "Oh My God" has arrived — and true to its title, her latest visual is making fans say "OMG." The music video may be the record-breaking singer's most opulent yet, but the project also carried a nostalgic meaning for the star. "I got to work with Sam Brown again for 'Oh My God' who directed the 'Rolling in the Deep' video!" Adele wrote on Instagram. "So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least." The singer also revealed "Oh My God" was filmed the same day her chart-topping hit "Easy on Me" dropped, so "there were a million things going on all at once."
Like Adele described the production, countless elements culminate on-screen to make "Oh My God" an eclectic masterpiece of dancers, apples, and lots of chairs. The visual for the new track may seem like a departure from the song's subject matter, which is all about the singer taking control of her life after a depressive episode, according to Genius. Though Adele described the new single as her "'I'm a hot mess' song" on Instagram, the details in the over-the-top "Oh My God" music video tell an intricate story with symbolism you might have missed upon first watch.
Adele is no longer sitting down
Adele takes command of the "Oh My God" music as the centerpiece to a somewhat chaotic scene around her. The video sees the star surrounded by chairs, which many have interpreted as callbacks to her popular music videos "Rolling In The Deep" and "Easy On Me," as E! News pointed out on Twitter. Adele seems to play on her penchant for sitting in videos in the new visual, as dancers around the singer use the chairs uniquely as props, while others decorate or destroy them.
Rather than setting fire to the rain, the "Oh My God" video culminates in one chair burning in flames. This striking frame seems to suggest Adele is leaving her past of sitting idly by behind.One fan account on Twitter pointed out the fiery chair in "Oh My God" is in direct contrast to Adele's lyrics in her 2008 song "My Same," in which she sings, "I like to sit on chairs and you prefer the floor," showing Adele's new era is about standing up and moving on. "30," the album which "Oh My God" is featured on, is largely inspired by Adele leaving behind a painful chapter of her life: her divorce from husband Simon Konecki. "I think I'm divorcing myself on this one," Adele reflected on her album in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, via Harper's Bazaar. "Whenever I noticed how I was feeling I would sit down and I would sit with it."