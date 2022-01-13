The Symbolism You Might Have Missed In Adele's Oh My God Music Video

The music video for Adele's song "Oh My God" has arrived — and true to its title, her latest visual is making fans say "OMG." The music video may be the record-breaking singer's most opulent yet, but the project also carried a nostalgic meaning for the star. "I got to work with Sam Brown again for 'Oh My God' who directed the 'Rolling in the Deep' video!" Adele wrote on Instagram. "So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least." The singer also revealed "Oh My God" was filmed the same day her chart-topping hit "Easy on Me" dropped, so "there were a million things going on all at once."

Like Adele described the production, countless elements culminate on-screen to make "Oh My God" an eclectic masterpiece of dancers, apples, and lots of chairs. The visual for the new track may seem like a departure from the song's subject matter, which is all about the singer taking control of her life after a depressive episode, according to Genius. Though Adele described the new single as her "'I'm a hot mess' song" on Instagram, the details in the over-the-top "Oh My God" music video tell an intricate story with symbolism you might have missed upon first watch.