How Did Adele's Ex-Husband Save Her Life?

As fans await the release of Adele's fourth studio album "30," the singer is giving fans a glimpse into her personal life, getting real with Oprah Winfrey on her relationship with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. The star sat down with Winfrey for the CBS special "Adele: One Night Only" and opened up about her quick marriage to ex, Simon Konecki. The two first started dating in 2011 and finally walked down the aisle in 2018. Just under a year later, the couple separated and Adele filed for divorce in 2019, according to Page Six.

"Trying to explain to a 6-year-old, 'I do love [your dad], I'm not in love with him,' it makes absolutely no sense to a 6-year-old," Adele admitted about how the separation affected the couple's son Angelo at the time. "So there were so many answers I just couldn't give him 'cause there aren't any really. Like, you know, that he would understand."

In the sit-down interview, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer said she was "embarrassed" by her divorce after longing for "a nuclear family" her "whole life because [she] never came from one." The singer continued, "from a very young age [I] promised myself that, when I had kids, we'd stay together. And I tried for a really, really long time" (via Too Fab). Despite the separation, Adele told Winfrey she and Konecki remain friends and co-parents, and she credits her ex-husband for saving her life.