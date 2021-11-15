How Did Adele's Ex-Husband Save Her Life?
As fans await the release of Adele's fourth studio album "30," the singer is giving fans a glimpse into her personal life, getting real with Oprah Winfrey on her relationship with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. The star sat down with Winfrey for the CBS special "Adele: One Night Only" and opened up about her quick marriage to ex, Simon Konecki. The two first started dating in 2011 and finally walked down the aisle in 2018. Just under a year later, the couple separated and Adele filed for divorce in 2019, according to Page Six.
"Trying to explain to a 6-year-old, 'I do love [your dad], I'm not in love with him,' it makes absolutely no sense to a 6-year-old," Adele admitted about how the separation affected the couple's son Angelo at the time. "So there were so many answers I just couldn't give him 'cause there aren't any really. Like, you know, that he would understand."
In the sit-down interview, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer said she was "embarrassed" by her divorce after longing for "a nuclear family" her "whole life because [she] never came from one." The singer continued, "from a very young age [I] promised myself that, when I had kids, we'd stay together. And I tried for a really, really long time" (via Too Fab). Despite the separation, Adele told Winfrey she and Konecki remain friends and co-parents, and she credits her ex-husband for saving her life.
Adele trust her ex-husband with her life
In her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Adele revealed how her ex-husband Simon Konecki saved her from getting wrapped up in fame early on in her career. "I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest with you," the celeb said (via Page Six). "He came at such a moment, where the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me."
The "Skyfall" singer continued, "I was so young and I just, I think I would have got a bit lost in all of [the fame]. I could have easily gone down some dodgy paths, you know? And sort of self-destructed from being overwhelmed by all of it." Adele credits Konecki's "stable" personality, and shared how she trusts "him with [her] life" even after the divorce.
The Grammy-winning artist's fourth studio album, "30," is expected to delve deep into her divorce. The star told fans via Instagram Live in October the album was her way of getting through her own emotions surrounding the separation. "I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones," Adele said (via E! News). "Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again." She even admitted she's "never felt more peaceful" in her whole life.