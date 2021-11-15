Why Didn't Adele's Father Ever Listen To Her Music?

Adele is opening up about her relationship with her late father and how her dad shaped her view on relationships. Sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for the CBS special "Adele: One Night Only," the Grammy-winning singer revealed how "embarrassed" she felt after her divorce from Simon Konecki. "I've been obsessed with a nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one," Adele said (via TooFab). "From a very young age [I] promised myself that, when I had kids, we'd stay together. And I tried for a really, really long time."

Adele and Konecki married in 2018, and announced their divorce less than a year later. "I take marriage very seriously ... and it seems like I don't now," admitted the signer. "Almost like I disrespected it by getting married and then divorced so quickly. I'm embarrassed because it was so quick."

Adele's view on the "nuclear family" and her failed marriage stems from her father's "absolute lack of presence and effort" in her life early on. The celeb's dad, Mark Evans, left Adele and her mother when she was only a toddler. "I had absolutely zero expectations of anybody, because I learned not to have them through my dad," the singer revealed. "He was the reason I haven't fully accessed what it is to be in a loving, loving relationship with anybody." In her sit-down with Oprah, Adele went on to detail how she began to patch things up with her father and the real reason he refused to listen to her music.