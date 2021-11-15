Why Didn't Adele's Father Ever Listen To Her Music?
Adele is opening up about her relationship with her late father and how her dad shaped her view on relationships. Sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for the CBS special "Adele: One Night Only," the Grammy-winning singer revealed how "embarrassed" she felt after her divorce from Simon Konecki. "I've been obsessed with a nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one," Adele said (via TooFab). "From a very young age [I] promised myself that, when I had kids, we'd stay together. And I tried for a really, really long time."
Adele and Konecki married in 2018, and announced their divorce less than a year later. "I take marriage very seriously ... and it seems like I don't now," admitted the signer. "Almost like I disrespected it by getting married and then divorced so quickly. I'm embarrassed because it was so quick."
Adele's view on the "nuclear family" and her failed marriage stems from her father's "absolute lack of presence and effort" in her life early on. The celeb's dad, Mark Evans, left Adele and her mother when she was only a toddler. "I had absolutely zero expectations of anybody, because I learned not to have them through my dad," the singer revealed. "He was the reason I haven't fully accessed what it is to be in a loving, loving relationship with anybody." In her sit-down with Oprah, Adele went on to detail how she began to patch things up with her father and the real reason he refused to listen to her music.
Adele patched up her relationship with her father before his death
Six months after her father Mark Evans died, Adele is opening up about the process she went through to patch things up with her absentee dad right before his tragic death. Evans died of bowel cancer in May, according to Page Six.
"He never ever played any of my other music," Adele revealed to Oprah Winfrey in the "Adele: One Night Only" special (via TooFab). According to the singer, Evans only ever liked her 2008 single "Hometown Glory." The star continued, "He was like, it's too painful. He would switch it off and he never ever played any of my other music." Just before his death, Evans got a first listen of Adele's highly anticipated album, "30."
"We forgave each other," Adele said of her strained relationship with her father. "We found our peace together, and then I played the album to him on Zoom. It was amazing for me and him. His favorites were all of my favorites, which was amazing." The "Hello" singer went on to say how it was "very healing" and "when he died, it was literally like the wound closed up. I felt that huge gaping hole filled."