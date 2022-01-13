Daniel Craig Confirms What We Suspected About His Time As James Bond

Daniel Craig truly embodied the spirit of James Bond. Since 2006, the British-born actor, 53, has donned the black tux long associated with the secret agent. With his chiseled good looks and impeccable charisma, no one made for a better modern-day Bond than Craig. However, after playing the fictional character for nearly 10 years, Craig had some harsh words for the franchise back in 2015.

Ahead of the 2015 release of "Spectre," the actor told CNN, "Can you imagine doing another Bond movie?... Now?" Craig didn't mince any words, going on to state, "I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on." Regardless, Craig would return as Bond one last time in 2021's "No Time to Die" alongside Rami Malek — an outing that received mostly positive reviews.

Now, with his time as James Bond officially behind him, Daniel Craig is opening up about his last days as the British spy.