Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Being Considered For This Huge Hosting Job
All eyes on Pete! Pete Davidson has had quite the meteoric rise to stardom in Hollywood in recent years — and now, the comedian might be adding another historic notch to his belt.
In 2013, Davidson rose to prominence with his funnyman commentary on MTV's "Guy Code." Providing salient advice, the comedian eventually found himself on the set of "Saturday Night Live," where he has been a mainstay since 2014. But despite his unrelenting charisma, the comic has expressed feelings of being outshone on the set of "SNL."
"You're surrounded by the funniest people all the time," Davidson said during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (via Insider). "I've definitely never felt less funny." He continued, "When I'm there, I'm just like, 'Oh, I'm garbage.' You watch Kate [McKinnon] or Chloe [Fineman] or Kenan [Thompson] do a hundred million things, and then my line will be like, 'Hey, everybody!'... I know my place." Well, as it turns out, Davidson's place might actually be on stage — hosting one of the biggest award shows in Hollywood history.
Pete Davidson might host the 2022 Oscars
They say the cream always rises to the top — and Pete Davidson certainly deserves it. On January 13, Page Six exclusively reported that Davidson is currently being eyeballed as the host of the 2022 Academy Awards. "His people are talking to producers," an unnamed source told the outlet. The outlet also notes that the Academy is looking for a "reset" and is aiming for younger viewers — something they hope Davidson's presence can remediate. "He gets a demographic that is hard to get," the source stated, adding, "He is in a good space, his career is doing well and he is on the rise. He is a sex symbol, unlikely, but he is big with a certain generation."
Indeed, a sex symbol he is. Davidson's relationship conquests have been well-noted throughout his time in the limelight. Boasting relationships with Phoebe Dynevor, Ariana Grande, and Kate Beckinsale — who was 20 years his senior — the comedian certainly is a smooth criminal when it comes to the ladies. His relationship with Kim Kardashian, however, has drawn more attention to him now than ever.
Kardashian, who filed for divorce from husband Kanye West, has been in a relationship with Davidson for several months and things are certainly heating up, to say the least. Most recently, Davidson and Kardashian have been seen vacationing in the Bahamas, while West copes by moving across the street from his estranged wife.