Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Being Considered For This Huge Hosting Job

All eyes on Pete! Pete Davidson has had quite the meteoric rise to stardom in Hollywood in recent years — and now, the comedian might be adding another historic notch to his belt.

In 2013, Davidson rose to prominence with his funnyman commentary on MTV's "Guy Code." Providing salient advice, the comedian eventually found himself on the set of "Saturday Night Live," where he has been a mainstay since 2014. But despite his unrelenting charisma, the comic has expressed feelings of being outshone on the set of "SNL."

"You're surrounded by the funniest people all the time," Davidson said during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (via Insider). "I've definitely never felt less funny." He continued, "When I'm there, I'm just like, 'Oh, I'm garbage.' You watch Kate [McKinnon] or Chloe [Fineman] or Kenan [Thompson] do a hundred million things, and then my line will be like, 'Hey, everybody!'... I know my place." Well, as it turns out, Davidson's place might actually be on stage — hosting one of the biggest award shows in Hollywood history.