Martha Stewart's Run-In With Pete Davidson Has Everyone Asking One Hilarious Question

Is there anybody that Pete Davidson can't charm?!

Over the past several years, the "Saturday Night Live" star has risen to prominence through his palpable charisma, charm, and humor. In fact, Davidson has used his magnetic personality to his advantage — boasting high-profile relationships with some of Hollywood's biggest names. Throughout his time in the limelight, Davidson has been romantically involved with everyone from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale and more.

More recently, however, Davidson has been entranced with Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty founder, who is estranged from husband Kanye West, linked up with the comic amidst her divorce battle with the rapper. Things eventually got so heated between Kardashian and Davidson that the reality star supposedly opted for group dates with Davidson as to not upset West.

And now, while still in highly-publicized relationship with Kardashian, Davidson posed for a photo with Martha Stewart — leading fans to draw some eyebrow-raising conclusions (with hilarious commentary).