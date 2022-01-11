Martha Stewart's Run-In With Pete Davidson Has Everyone Asking One Hilarious Question
Is there anybody that Pete Davidson can't charm?!
Over the past several years, the "Saturday Night Live" star has risen to prominence through his palpable charisma, charm, and humor. In fact, Davidson has used his magnetic personality to his advantage — boasting high-profile relationships with some of Hollywood's biggest names. Throughout his time in the limelight, Davidson has been romantically involved with everyone from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale and more.
More recently, however, Davidson has been entranced with Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty founder, who is estranged from husband Kanye West, linked up with the comic amidst her divorce battle with the rapper. Things eventually got so heated between Kardashian and Davidson that the reality star supposedly opted for group dates with Davidson as to not upset West.
And now, while still in highly-publicized relationship with Kardashian, Davidson posed for a photo with Martha Stewart — leading fans to draw some eyebrow-raising conclusions (with hilarious commentary).
Fans jokingly tell Martha Stewart 'don't do it' after being spotted with Pete Davidson
With Pete Davidson, you never know what you're going to get. Whether it be the lighthearted Chad character from "Saturday Night Live" or an offensive joke about Republican politician Dan Crenshaw, the comic certainly has a way of keeping people on their toes. And more notably, he certainly has a way of keeping the ladies on their toes. From relationships with Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kaia Gerber to Kim Kardashian throughout his career, Davidson has become notorious for his Casanova ways.
On January 11, Martha Stewart shared an Instagram photo alongside Davidson and "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski, noting that she ran into them at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California. In the caption of the post, Stewart remarked that Davidson was having "dinner with friends," but "No not @kimkardashian !" The lifestyle guru's fan faithful were left with raised eyebrows after that comment. Some fans even jokingly advised Stewart not to fall for Davidson's charming ways.
"Don't do it Martha," said one user, while another wrote, "Martha I swear if I see pics of you in Staten Island [Davidson's hometown] I will lose it." One user pleaded, "Don't look into his magical, charming eyes, Martha!" A fourth person flat-out stated, "Martha Stewart is now dating Pete Davidson." Despite such, Davidson is very much still in a relationship with Kardashian, as the two have been seen vacationing in the Bahamas recently.