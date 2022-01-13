John Stamos Shares Candid Update On How He's Really Doing After Bob Saget's Death
Following comedian Bob Saget's recent passing, many of his former co-stars are coming forward with heartbreaking tributes. From 1987 to 1995, Saget played father Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House," which made him and other stars — from the Olsen Twins to John Stamos — household names. He also reprised the role for Netflix's "Fuller House" spin-off in 2016.
"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly," the cast wrote in a group statement to Stamos' Instagram.
Now, Stamos — who was Saget's friend on and off the show — has personally opened up about how this emotional loss is affecting him firsthand.
John Stamos is struggling with Bob Saget's passing
In a new update, "Full House" star John Stamos opened up about how his recent loss of comedian and former co-star Bob Saget is really hitting him hard emotionally.
"The mornings are hard. Middle of day comes in waves. Mostly bad. Nighttime is hard. I miss getting a text from him right now. Me answering. Him saying he's too tired to respond. Me saying, 'Then why'd you text me so early?'" he wrote on Twitter.
Even though the popular sitcom ended in 1995, the two remained exceptionally close friends throughout the years. Back in August of 2021, Saget even wrote Stamos a birthday tribute on Instagram, complete with a photo where they're posing together.
"Today is a special day. Today is the day that my brother John Stamos was born. To say we are like brothers is an understatement. We have been through so much together for 35 years. High, lows- The usual you go through with your closest of people in your life. But what I have to say here, is how damned lucky I am to have John in my life," Saget captioned.