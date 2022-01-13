John Stamos Shares Candid Update On How He's Really Doing After Bob Saget's Death

Following comedian Bob Saget's recent passing, many of his former co-stars are coming forward with heartbreaking tributes. From 1987 to 1995, Saget played father Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House," which made him and other stars — from the Olsen Twins to John Stamos — household names. He also reprised the role for Netflix's "Fuller House" spin-off in 2016.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly," the cast wrote in a group statement to Stamos' Instagram.

Now, Stamos — who was Saget's friend on and off the show — has personally opened up about how this emotional loss is affecting him firsthand.