Lady Gaga Would Love The Chance To Work With This Iconic Actor
Lady Gaga is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, thanks to her roles in films such as "House of Gucci" and "A Star is Born." She's so far gotten plenty of industry acclaim, including a Golden Globe and Academy Award for her 2019 hit "Shallow," per BuzzFeed. This, of course, is on top of the numerous Billboard and Grammy Awards that she's gotten over the years for her music, too. And while there's no doubt that Gaga is one of the most successful pop artists out there, she has been taking her Hollywood career much more seriously in recent years.
She even opened up about her method acting in "House of Gucci" in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I feel so insecure talking about this. I get nervous that people will assume that I'm sensationalizing a certain type of acting," Gaga said. "It's a scene where I knock a lit candle across the room, and I remember I gave Salma [Hayek] a heart attack that day. I was falling apart as [Patrizia] fell apart. When I say that I didn't break character, some of it was not by choice."
That said, Gaga also revealed that there is one "brilliant" actor that she is absolutely dying to work with, and it's not someone that her fans would expect.
Lady Gaga wants to work with the biggest A-list star in the industry
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lady Gaga said that it was a dream to work with so many talented A-list stars in her most recent film, "House of Gucci." Gaga said that she now calls her co-star Al Pacino one of her good "friends," while also name-checking other big-named stars such as Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, and Salma Hayek as all actors that she's always wanted to work with.
Now, as far as who she wants to play with next, Gaga said, "I have to say, one of my fellow Icon Award winners, Tom Hanks, I would love to work with Tom Hanks. I think he is one of the most brilliant actors of all time." And while Gaga did get to rub elbows with Hanks when they both appeared on "Saturday Night Live" together back in 2016, she sure enough wants to take things to the next level on the big screen.
Now that's a collaboration that would look like another beautiful day in the neighborhood, right?