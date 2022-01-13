Lady Gaga Would Love The Chance To Work With This Iconic Actor

Lady Gaga is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, thanks to her roles in films such as "House of Gucci" and "A Star is Born." She's so far gotten plenty of industry acclaim, including a Golden Globe and Academy Award for her 2019 hit "Shallow," per BuzzFeed. This, of course, is on top of the numerous Billboard and Grammy Awards that she's gotten over the years for her music, too. And while there's no doubt that Gaga is one of the most successful pop artists out there, she has been taking her Hollywood career much more seriously in recent years.

She even opened up about her method acting in "House of Gucci" in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I feel so insecure talking about this. I get nervous that people will assume that I'm sensationalizing a certain type of acting," Gaga said. "It's a scene where I knock a lit candle across the room, and I remember I gave Salma [Hayek] a heart attack that day. I was falling apart as [Patrizia] fell apart. When I say that I didn't break character, some of it was not by choice."

That said, Gaga also revealed that there is one "brilliant" actor that she is absolutely dying to work with, and it's not someone that her fans would expect.