Lamar Odom Has Two Words For Tristan Thompson

Lamar Odom is keeping his cool under pressure. Despite his rollercoaster dating life, Odom clearly still has love for ex Khloé Kardashian. After publicly battling drug addiction, infidelity struggles, and an ill-fated engagement to Sabrina Parr, the former basketball player has certainly been put through the wringer, to say the least. Since then, however, Odom has kept a level head, despite his tumultuous past and has seemingly come out stronger than ever before.

Odom has previously expressed gratitude to the Kardashian-Jenner family for being by his side at his darkest times. Talking to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Odom recalled being "so out of control" on drugs, that "the clan pulled up, like the A-Team, and out of love they took me right to the rehab." He further noted that he was "grateful" for their help, and that he was "sorry" and can "hopefully make it up [to them] one day."

Odom, however, was not the only romantic trouble Khloé experienced. Since 2016, she has been in an on-and-off relationship with current NBA star Tristan Thompson, who has publicly cheated on her a number of times. After reuniting with the socialite amidst the coronavirus pandemic, it was revealed that Thompson fathered another child with Maralee Nichols — who gave birth shortly after Khloé and Thompson's split. Now, Lamar Odom is giving his thoughts.