What Does Lamar Odom Really Think About All Of Khloé Kardashian's Drama?

It's pretty safe to say that Khloé Kardashian hasn't had the best luck when it comes to her love life. The star's infamously rocky relationship history first played out in public with her ex-husband Lamar Odom in 2009 when the couple once known as Khlomar started their whirlwind relationship, marrying just a month after meeting.

Of course, all Kardashian followers (don't deny it, we know you're just as invested in the K fam as us) know what happened next. The relationship fizzled in dramatic fashion amid cheating allegations against Lamar. Khloé filed for divorce, though their split was strung out after Lamar suffered a serious overdose in 2015.

But the divorce did eventually happen and Khloé ended up finding love again with another basketball player, this time Tristan Thompson. But things didn't exactly work out there either. The twosome's romance had many ups (including Khloé becoming a mom when she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, in 2018) as well as the many, many public downs. Tristan was hit by numerous cheating rumors throughout their romance, and plenty of breakups and makeups ensued.

One of the most scandalous moments came in late December 2020 though when Tristan was accused of fathering a child with Maralee Nichols. Following a paternity test, the basketballer confirmed the baby (who was conceived around March 2020 when he and Khloé were together) was his and publicly apologized to Khloé via Instagram Stories.

Well, now, Lamar has something to say about his ex-wife...