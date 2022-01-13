How Instagram Had Huge Role In Naming Christina Ricci's Daughter

Between 2020 and 2021, Christina Ricci experienced quite a few ups and downs in her personal life. In July 2020, Ricci filed for divorce after seven years of marriage to James Heerdegen (via Page Six). In January 2021, Ricci was granted a restraining order against Heerdegen on grounds of "physical and emotional abuse," according to a People report. The "Yellowjacket" star had previously been granted an emergency protective order after police responded to a domestic violence call to their Los Angeles home on June 25, 2020, Us Weekly reported at the time. Throughout their bitter divorce, Ricci and Heerdegen fought over custody of their son, Freddie, who was 5 when police were called to their home. Ricci was awarded full custody in April 2021, while Heerdegen retained visitation rights, Page Six reported.

On the heels of her chaotic divorce, Ricci found love again. Ricci hadn't been very active on Instagram, sharing just nine posts between January and July 2021, until she uploaded a photo of hairstylist Mark Hampton on July 14 in celebration of his birthday. "Favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good. I love you," she captioned the snap. Things moved fast from there.

On August 10, Ricci announced on Instagram she and Hampton were expecting a child. "Life keeps getting better," she wrote below the ultrasound. Two months later, Ricci announced on Instagram they had wed. Their daughter was born in December 2021 — and Ricci learned her name after Instagram did.