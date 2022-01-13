The Truth About Glenn Beck's Second COVID-19 Diagnosis

While there have been a number of questions, both pragmatic and ethical, about sharing stories of people who have contracted COVID-19 after refusing vaccines against the virus, one thing is certain: it is sad and grim business. Regardless of party lines or the very nature of a public health crisis that has been startlingly politicized, human suffering remains the same. This principle still holds true with the revelation on January 12 that conservative pundit and former Fox News radio host Glenn Beck has been diagnosed with COVID-19 — for the second time.

As The Independent and others reported shortly after the story went live, Beck confirmed his COVID-19 status during an appearance on "The Mark Levin Show," a radio program hosted by Fox News' Mark Levin. During his guest appearance, Beck, who had purportedly contracted the disease in the past, insisted that he was "all good," despite the troubling details he shared.